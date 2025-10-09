Sam Leavitt Continues to Gain Respect in Quarterback Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has found the most stability at the quarterback position since Jayden Daniels roamed the sidelines of what is now Mountain America Stadium - that answer has been redshirt sophomore Sam Leavitt.
Leavitt's 29-touchdown 2024 season was noted by the incredible jump in play as the season progressed, with his best moments arguably coming in the highest-pressure situations.
The 20-year-old entered the 2025 season with high hopes surrounding his prospects, with the week two loss to Mississippi State marking a point at which Heisman Trophy talks dimmed significantly.
The field general has rebounded with three consecutive strong showings that have largely restored confidence from the outside world - although pundits aren't entirely back on board yet.
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb ranked Leavitt as the 19th-best quarterback in all of college football heading into week seven's matchup with the Utah Utes.
More from Cobb below:
"The memories of a subpar Week 2 showing at Mississippi State are fading as Leavitt and the Sun Devils enter a critical two-week stretch at Utah and against Texas Tech. Leavitt has rediscovered the clutch gene -- and has been using his legs effectively -- during Arizona State's 2-0 start to Big 12 play."
Leavitt currently ranks below upcoming matchup Devon Dampier, who comes in at number 18. Fellow Big 12 quarterbacks Josh Hoover (7), Sawyer Robertson (8), and Brendan Sorsby (10) are also ranked ahead of Leavitt.
The current rankings come off as puzzling at the surface, as Leavitt got the best of both Hoover and Robertson head-to-head, but it still appears as if the Arizona State's star is lagging behind due to raw numbers.
All Leavitt has to do to work his way back into being considered the premier player at the position in the conference is staying the course.
OC Marcus Arroyo has continued to adapt as the season has moved on - with Leavitt improving drastically in-structure in recent weeks, as was confirmed by head coach Kenny Dillingham earlier this week.
Leavitt simply must make the simple read when necessary in conjunction with Arroyo, while also trusting his athleticism and receiving core that is not named Jordyn Tyson.
One of the most significant developments in recent weeks for the ASU offense has been the emergence of Jaren Hamilton, Cameron Harpole, Derek Eusebio, and Malik McClain making major plays during the course of games - Leavitt's trust in them is paramount to reaching the heights that were expected of him as previously mentioned.
Arizona State-Utah is set to kick off at 7:15 P.M. Arizona time this Saturday, with the overarching stakes being much higher than just how each quarterback is perceived.
