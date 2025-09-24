Sam Leavitt Discusses Settling in, Returning Players, More
The Arizona State QB is prepared for the challenge that TCU will be this Friday.
TEMPE -- Arizona State star QB Sam Leavitt completed his weekly talk with media on Tuesday morning following a productive practice ahead of a major battle with TCU this Friday.
Watch Tuesday's availability in full below.
On Settling Into Games
- "Yeah, I feel like I finally got my feet under me kind of calmed down in the game, you know, just continually getting better within the game plan and trusting my guys and trusting the timing. So felt like we did a better job of quick game passing. Had some good third down and fourth down conversions, so I was really proud of myself. Do you feel like your run game keeps you in a better rhythm passing? Yes, and I'd say early on, I like to kind of get the juices out, butterflies out, by running a little bit, but later in the game, I'm kind of settled in already."
On Kyson Brown's Full Return
- "Yeah, just a kid you know, comes to work every single day. Great player, super smart, really reliable for me. So big juice guys out here telling me to put my guys, put juice stuff in practice. I need to hear that, because he came out a little flat at some point. So great energy to the team and a great player as well. Yeah, I'm good. I think the whole team is really healthy, so that's a good thing."
On Team Playing Complimentary Football
- "Yeah, it's funny. You say that, you know, I was sitting, I was sitting by myself after the game, and I was, I really like to replay the whole game in my head. And I was like, you know, every time that we were slacking, the defense picked it up. No one thought their offense made some plays. We came back and made some plays as well."
- "So, you know, especially teams didn't have some great plays early on, and then, you know, won the game in the end. So talk about the team that, you know, picks it up when other areas are slacking. That's just the faith and trust within the team and honestly, belief overall. You know, I got nothing but faith in the defense that they're going to put me in the best situation possible. You know, I feel the same way about them."
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
