Sam Leavitt Welcoming Emergence of Wide Receiver Room
TEMPE -- Arizona State has been on the precipice of being elite offensively over the last three weeks of game action - particularly with the nearly 500 total yards that were piled up in the 27-24 victory over Texas Christian on September 26.
Marcus Arroyo's unit will be returning starting slot wide receiver Jalen Moss this week as well, after the Fresno State transfer has sat out since the third quarter of the season opener against Northern Arizona due to an injury and illness.
Sun Devils' starting quarterback Sam Leavitt was audibly glad that head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed the return in the signal caller's media availability Tuesday.
“Yeah, he's good player. He just has to, you know, kind of get back into things. He's been out for a little bit, so I'm excited too.”
Moss will not only add another solid option into the fold in terms of the downfield passing game - he is also undoubtedly a great player after the catch, in short/intermediate scenarios, and in contested catch situations.
Moss will be accompanied by the growing number of receivers that have made plays within the offense this season - Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton being one of those players.
Hamilton had been on the doorstep of making a game-breaking play in the Mississippi State, Texas State, and Baylor battles - finally coming through with a 44-yard catch in the third quarter of the Texas Christian win, which set up a game-tying field goal from Jesus Gomez.
Leavitt is equally thrilled to see Hamilton finally emerge, and fully believes that the connection will continue to grow as the season goes on.
“Yeah. I mean, he puts his head down every single day. You know, that's my guy. He's got a great attitude. He can really roll, so it was good to see him get going. You know, we connected on a bunch throughout fall camp. So that's just going to be continued progress of the season.”
Hamilton has consistently been a phenomenal practice player - displaying his all-around ability to play the position. Expect the speedster to factor into the gameplan moving forward.
It doesn't stop with Hamilton.
Derek Eusebio came down with one of the most significant catches of the season against Baylor, while senior Malik McClain hauled in a consequential 15-yard catch on third down of the drive that Hamilton secured his catch in.
Factor in tight ends Chamon Metayer/Cameron Harpole - as well as dual threat running back Raleek Brown - and the Sun Devil passing attack is ready to fully break out in the coming weeks.
