Selecting ASU Alum That Can Change NIL Outlook

TEMPE -- The NIL sphere has created a seismic shift in the world of college athletics - the ways in which Arizona State has been impacted are very real in the midst of the changes to the structure of athletics.

ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham has been quite vocal in finding avenues for the football program to improve in that sphere - most recently making a plea for a mega-donor to make a program-changing contribution - much in the same way that Texas Tech's fortunes were changed nearly overnight.

Arizona State on SI selects four power brokers who are affiliated with the school and have the potential to become folk heroes in Tempe.

Phil Mickelson

Dec 7, 2013; Tempe, AZ, USA; Stanford Cardinal alum and professional golfer Phil Mickelson on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mickelson - an Arizona State graduate in 1992 - is considered one of the best golfers of all time, ranking 8th in PGA Tour victories (45) and earning six major victories.

The legendary golfer has frequently shouted out the football program in social media posts over the last two seasons as well, confirming that he still associates with the university.

Mickelson is also reportedly boasting a net worth of $350 million, making the golfer one of, if not the prime candidates, to commit a hefty check to not only improve the football infrastructure, but university athletics as a whole.

Jon Rahm

Rahm, 31, is a native of Spain who played at Arizona State from 2012-2016, becoming one of the top amateurs in golf during those four years.

Rahm continues to maintain a residence in the Phoenix area and has seemingly stayed connected with the university over the years - he has the potential to be another heavy-hitting contributor alongside Mickelson.

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel, 58, is an outside-the-box addition to the equation here, as he attended, but didn't graduate from Arizona State.

Still, it's fascinating to bring up the possibility of a late-night show host contributing to the program and becoming immortalized amongst the fanbase despite not holding a diploma from the school.

James Harden

Harden is another clear option that is out there for a mega-donor.

The 36-year-old NBA star has built up multi-generational wealth over his career, and has never shied away from continuing to proudly display his affiliation with the program - even openly donating in the high-six figure totals to the basketball program's NIL efforts, as well as returning to interact/practice with Sun Devil teams that are incoming each summer.

Regardless of what happens in NIL efforts of the university moving forward, there are options that could surely fulfill Dillingham's desires.

Feb 18, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former guard James Harden reacts as he has his number retired during a halftime ceremony against the UCLA Bruins at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .