Phil Mickelson to Miss Another LIV Golf Event

Phil Mickelson’s season debut will remain delayed.

The 55-year-old will miss his fourth consecutive LIV Golf event, with the circuit in Singapore this week. He had missed the first three tournaments of the season due to a private family health matter.

Wade Ormsby, a 45-year-old Australian, will take Mickelson’s place in the field.

“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as [my wife] Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter,” Mickelson said in a post earlier this year. “I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.”

Now, the question looms if the six-time major champion will tee it up in the Masters, which begins April 9. There is only one LIV event before then, in South Africa next week, before the year’s first major. So if Mickelson does play in Augusta, it would be with limited competitive reps under his belt.

Also, the more starts Mickelson misses, the more he’ll fall behind in the season-long standings. Perhaps, that could lead to relegation from the league. Those who finish 49th or lower in the individual lose their spot on the tour for the following season. There are 13 individual tournaments this season.

Considering Mickelson is dealing with a personal matter bigger than golf, and the fact that he was LIV’s biggest signee when the league launched in 2022, it appears the circuit might find a way to bring him back in some form if relegation happens. But the possibility is there; though, there’s still plenty of time for him to play his way into the top 46.

Last season, Mickelson made 12 starts with three top 10s and missed the cut in three of the four major championships, with his best finish a T56 in the British Open.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated