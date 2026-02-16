Arizona State WBB Stars Continue to Propel Team

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program has undergone a historic revamp in the 2025-26 season, as the Sun Devils are sitting at 21 wins to this stage - approaching half of their win total from the five previous seasons combined (53), which is a reflection of the job that Molly Miller has done early in her tenure as head coach.

It's also a reflection of the interconnected nature of the roster, which has been catalyzed by a pair of star players that have reliably come through in the clutch this season.

Arizona State on SI examined what the stars have meant to ASU through 27 games with the program below.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McKinna Brackens

Brackens committed to play for Arizona State last April after spending two seasons at UNLV.

Brackens had crossed paths with Miller due to Grand Canyon taking on UNLV in scrimmages, which made the pairing one that made sense.

Brackens has delivered in numerous ways this season after being labeled by Miller as one of the potential breakout stars in the Big 12 this season. The junior is second on the team in scoring (15.0), while also leading in rebounds (6.7) - the numbers don't do justice to the impact the Texas native has made.

Brackens has reached double digit scoring numbers in 22 games this season, including being a major driving force in wins over Utah (twice), Santa Clara, UNLV, and Saturday's win over Arizona - where the 6'1" talent knocked down a shot that sent the game to overtime.

Gabby Elliott

Elliott's lone season with Arizona State has been a resounding success, as the senior has paced the team in scoring for practically the entire season.

The guard has dealt with an unfortunate string of injuries over the course of what has still been a successful career, but being the catalyst of the ASU offense this season has perhaps been the most meaningful stretch.

Elliott's nine 20-point performances on the season have been instrumental in several key victories - Arizona State has gone 7-2 in those games, which included a near-win over Baylor on February 7. Elliott hasn't only been a key bucket getter, the guard has also been a sneaky positive contributor to what has been a great defense in the midst of an incredibly competitive Big 12.

Elliott and Brackens are set to return to action this Wednesday, when the Sun Devils travel to take on Iowa State on Wednesday.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .