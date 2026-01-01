Sun Devil Sendoff: Arizona State Seniors Impress in Final Game

TEMPE -- It's now officially time to send-off a 2025 senior class that contributed multiple seasons, a College Football Playoff appearance, and numerous memories to the Arizona State football program.

Kenny Dillingham has strived to build a culture predicated on brotherhood, hard work, and connectivity - all of these have held up three years into his tenure as head coach.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at the seniors that left it all on the line in the 42-39 loss.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devil Seniors Left Everything on Line

Jacob Rich Kongaika is undeniably a program legend after transferring to Arizona State from rival Arizona after the 2023 season. Kongaika comprised one half of the regular interior duo with C.J. Fite, who decided to return for his senior season in 2026 last week.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Myles "Ghost" Rowser was the line secondary member (outside of nickel) who participated and started in the game despite previously declaring for the NFL draft. Rowser is set to seek out a professional career and performed quite well in his swan song for the Sun Devils.

Jordan Crook left no doubt that he would participate in his final career game. Fellow linebacker Keyshaun Elliott opted not to play, but the duo made up one of the best linebacking groups in recent Arizona State memory - Crook is now off to chase his NFL dream.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Wodtly, Prince Dorbah, and Elijah O'Neal all played in their final career games, while Clayton Smith was unable to participate due to recovering from knee surgery. Wodtly and O'Neal secured half a sack each, and the edge group wrapped up a fruitful 2025 season in tandem with each other.

Jeff Sims put together the best game of his career in his final contest, earning 375 passing yards and 70 rushing yards, as well as four touchdowns in the process. Sims has been maligned to a degree this season, but is truly an example of a player who remained faithful and who laid everything out on the line in the final games of the season.

Krew Jackson and Anthonie Cooper are longtime LB/DL contributors to the program who were able to suit up one final time as well, with Cooper having made key contributions to the team this season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron Harpole has been a favorite of teammates and coaches alike, serving as the starting TE in place of Chamon Metayer, who did not participate due to NFL draft preparations.

