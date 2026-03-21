Sun Devil Sendoff: Arizona State Seniors Put Full Effort Out in Tournament Loss

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State women's basketball team (24-11) saw their season come to an end on Thursday night in a crushing 57-55 loss to Virginia in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.

The loss ended a season that ended up being a resounding success despite the loss, as the foundation for a bright future has already been built around head coach Molly Miller - which was expedited by the addition of a trio of key seniors that advanced the culture that has been cultivated in less than one year.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State guard Marley Washenitz (11) brings the ball up court against West Virginia during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Gabby Elliott

Elliott had one of the most unique careers in recent college basketball history, with Arizona State being the fourth destination of the Detroit, MI native in 2025-26.

Elliott earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors this season behind pacing the team in scoring (15.8) and being one of the most crucial situational players on the team all year.

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) looks to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Noelani Cornfield (4) on Jan. 28, 2026, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elliott crossed the 1,000 career point mark during the season and certainly will be one of the symbols of the growth that the program displayed in this time period down the line.

Marley Washenitz

Washenitz spent her last season in Tempe after three years at Pittsburgh.

The 5'7" guard had stretches of cold shooting at various points during the season, but rose to the occasion offensively at the right time - including shooting 9-15 from three-point range over the final two games of the campaign.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) celebrates her defensive stop against the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond the offensive side of the ball, Washenitz provided invaluable leadership and has been at the center of the gritty defensive identity that the program has formed under Miller - as evidenced by leading the team with 1.9 steals per game.

The contributions that Washenitz made will certainly be remembered.

Last-Tear Poa

Poa transferred to Arizona State from LSU after winning a national championship for the latter - the Australia native battled through a hand injury during the season, but left a profound impact on the program even through the tests.

Poa served the role as the primary table-setter this season - putting together several games where the box score was filled all-around, with timely shotmaking and several high-end defensive performances being mixed in as well. Beyond the on-court production, Poa's leadership and toughness were crucial to the team this season in compliment of the former. Poa, Washenitz, and Elliott are now set to leave the program in a more optimal spot compared to where they found it.