Graham Rossini Continuing To Prove Elite As ASU Athletic Director
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have been booming as an athletic entity over the last three years, particularly in the aftermath of a leadership change.
The first sign of change came when Graham Rossini was officially promoted to athletic director on May 23, 2024, marking a transition away from Ray Anderson into a new era for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State on SI explores the true extent of Rossini's leadership taking shape below.
Rossini's Approach Taking ASU Athletics Over Top
Nearly every move that Rossini has made since taking over has been rooted in reason, intention, and a forward-thinking nature. The first true example of this was rooted in his willingness to hear fans out and play his part in improving the fan experience from the 2024 season to the present day.
Rossini's experience as an Arizona State alumnus and a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks analytics department has aided his approach in this role, one in which many believed he wasn't ready to take on.
The work Rossini has put in has extended beyond improving fan experience - it has revolutionized Arizona State's NIL capabilities, re-engaged the fanbase to levels not seen in decades, and has left coaches feeling supported in an all-encompassing manner.
Rossini All-in on Basketball
Every move Rossini has made on the chessboard has led to the hiring of Randy Bennett as the 18th head coach in the men's basketball program's history.
Rossini's decision to hire Molly Miller as the head coach of the women's basketball team hinted at a greater emphasis on excellence in both basketball programs and laid the foundation for the AD to make measured, well-liked hirings.
The decision to allow former men's coach Bobby Hurley to finish out his contract was also the correct one, as the timing may not have worked out in their favor to land Bennett if the former had been fired a year ago. Perhaps the most crucial sign that Rossini is pointing the Sun Devils in the right direction is the $100 million commitment to renovate Desert Financial Arena, which is setting the tone for the athletic department to better support men's/women's basketball alike in the years to come.
For all of the grief that Arizona State faced for hiring Rossini, they are certainly cashing out in fruitful ways in the years since. The Sun Devils' athletic department has looked strong as of late.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.