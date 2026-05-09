Graham Rossini Continuing To Prove Elite As ASU Athletic Director

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have been booming as an athletic entity over the last three years, particularly in the aftermath of a leadership change.

The first sign of change came when Graham Rossini was officially promoted to athletic director on May 23, 2024, marking a transition away from Ray Anderson into a new era for the Sun Devils.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils athletic director Graham Rossini speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores the true extent of Rossini's leadership taking shape below.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Rossini's Approach Taking ASU Athletics Over Top

Nearly every move that Rossini has made since taking over has been rooted in reason, intention, and a forward-thinking nature. The first true example of this was rooted in his willingness to hear fans out and play his part in improving the fan experience from the 2024 season to the present day.

Rossini's experience as an Arizona State alumnus and a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks analytics department has aided his approach in this role, one in which many believed he wasn't ready to take on.

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini talks with the media during the Arizona State Fan Fest at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on April 17, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The work Rossini has put in has extended beyond improving fan experience - it has revolutionized Arizona State's NIL capabilities , re-engaged the fanbase to levels not seen in decades, and has left coaches feeling supported in an all-encompassing manner.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rossini All-in on Basketball

Every move Rossini has made on the chessboard has led to the hiring of Randy Bennett as the 18th head coach in the men's basketball program's history.

Rossini's decision to hire Molly Miller as the head coach of the women's basketball team hinted at a greater emphasis on excellence in both basketball programs and laid the foundation for the AD to make measured, well-liked hirings.

ASU president Michael M. Crow, new women's basketball head coach Molly Miller, and athletic director Graham Rossini (right) during a news conference at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix on March 26, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision to allow former men's coach Bobby Hurley to finish out his contract was also the correct one, as the timing may not have worked out in their favor to land Bennett if the former had been fired a year ago. Perhaps the most crucial sign that Rossini is pointing the Sun Devils in the right direction is the $100 million commitment to renovate Desert Financial Arena, which is setting the tone for the athletic department to better support men's/women's basketball alike in the years to come.

For all of the grief that Arizona State faced for hiring Rossini, they are certainly cashing out in fruitful ways in the years since. The Sun Devils' athletic department has looked strong as of late.