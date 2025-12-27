Sun Devil Spotlight: Kyson Brown Looks Towards Healthier 2026 Season

TEMPE -- There's no denying that the Arizona State football program has a pristine track record as far as the running back position is concerned.

Ryan Torain, Cameron Marshall, D.J. Foster, Marion Grice, Demario Richard, Kalen Ballage, Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, Cam Skattebo, and Raleek Brown are all starting backs that enjoyed much success in Tempe while at least sticking around NFL franchises in various capacities at the next level.

The next player to join this crew?

Junior Kyson Brown - who began the season as the de-facto starting back before getting injured in the week two loss to Mississippi State. The Mississippi native subsequently attempted to return after missing the week three game against Texas State, but hasn't played since the September 26 victory over TCU.

Still, the talented dual-threat back is poised to bounce back in a massive manner in 2026 - especially with Raleek Brown set to depart to NFL pastures.

Kyson Brown Set for Major Role in 2026

RB coach Shaun Aguano will have a diverse room next season - with Brown headlining a room that should also feature senior Kanye Udoh, sophomores Jason Brown Jr./Demarius Robinson, and incomin freshman Cardae Mack, as well as any potential transfer portal adds.

Brown figures to be the feature back despite being unlikely to improve enough health-wise to play in the December 31 Sun Bowl against Duke. His combination of possessing a versatile run style, having second-gear burst, and being a true threat as a runner/receiver/blocker put him in a position to be one of the most well-rounded backs that Aguano has coached during his time in Tempe.

Arizona State's 2026 Slate Will Present Challenge to Brown

The 2026 rendition of Arizona State football has a schedule that will test Brown from week two of the season on.

The Sun Devils are set to face a 2025 College Football Playoff program in Texas A&M, which will serve as a major litmus test as to where Brown is in in what is presumed to be his senior season. Big 12 games against programs that have built up incredible defensive units in recent seasons in Brigham Young and Texas Tech will surely be another inflection point on the season, especially as far as the run game is concerned.

The next opportunity to see Brown in action will likely be in Tempe on September 5, 2025 - when the Sun Devils host Morgan State.

