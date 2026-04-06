Arizona State's 2026 Running Back Room Mirrors Previous Success
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TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into a new era under head coach Kenny Dillingham, as numerous key contributors behind the 2024-25 run are now off to chase professional dreams.
The running back position is one that must be reinvented under the leadership of eighth-year position coach Shaun Aguano, who built the current room in ways that mirror what has previously been successful in Tempe.
Verstaility of Room Mirrors Previous Groups
The clearest comparison between what will be seen this season and in previous teams is the Demario Richard/Kalen Ballage duo from roughly a decade ago - except the room in 2026 is much deeper.
Marquis Gillis and David Avit have the ability to be lighning within the offense, but both will more likely be utilized in "thunder" roles - or in short-yardage situations. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson and Jason Brown Jr. are smaller backs that could very well be utilized akin to program legend D.J. Foster.
Kyson Brown and Cardae Mack are a combination of both sides of the spectrum - which truly brings the idea that multiple previous rooms are being combined into one in this singular campaign.
Versatility Will Play Into Committee Approach, Raise Ceiling of Offense
Aguano has spent years playing into the notion that Arizona State backfields would be looked at with a "committee" approach, although that plan gets thwarted every single year when a superstar talent breaks out and becomes a workhorse.
The different body types, skillsets, and head coach Kenny Dillingham's idea that more two running back sets will be utilized this season have potential to finally bring Aguano's vision to life.
The flexibility that the offensive minds have heading into the season simply raises the ceiling of the offense in compliment, as defenses will be stretched even more thin with the potential to line a running back up at a receiver spot in conjunction with an already deep pass-catching conglomerate.
Future of Arizona State Running Backs is Bright
Arizona State is now a destination program for running backs - Raleek Brown departing for Texas simply doesn't change this notion.
Aguano's attention to detail, demand for excellence, and extended track record in developing under-appreciated backs into legitimate NFL players is no longer being ignored - it's exactly why the Sun Devils have a fighting chance to reel in four-star recruit Noah Roberts in the 2027 class, as well as why Cardae Mack committed to play for the program beginning this season.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.