Arizona State's 2026 Running Back Room Mirrors Previous Success

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into a new era under head coach Kenny Dillingham, as numerous key contributors behind the 2024-25 run are now off to chase professional dreams.

The running back position is one that must be reinvented under the leadership of eighth-year position coach Shaun Aguano , who built the current room in ways that mirror what has previously been successful in Tempe.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verstaility of Room Mirrors Previous Groups

The clearest comparison between what will be seen this season and in previous teams is the Demario Richard/Kalen Ballage duo from roughly a decade ago - except the room in 2026 is much deeper.

Marquis Gillis and David Avit have the ability to be lighning within the offense, but both will more likely be utilized in "thunder" roles - or in short-yardage situations. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson and Jason Brown Jr. are smaller backs that could very well be utilized akin to program legend D.J. Foster.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (left) greets running back Kyson Brown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyson Brown and Cardae Mack are a combination of both sides of the spectrum - which truly brings the idea that multiple previous rooms are being combined into one in this singular campaign.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Versatility Will Play Into Committee Approach, Raise Ceiling of Offense

Aguano has spent years playing into the notion that Arizona State backfields would be looked at with a "committee" approach, although that plan gets thwarted every single year when a superstar talent breaks out and becomes a workhorse.

The different body types, skillsets, and head coach Kenny Dillingham's idea that more two running back sets will be utilized this season have potential to finally bring Aguano's vision to life.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The flexibility that the offensive minds have heading into the season simply raises the ceiling of the offense in compliment, as defenses will be stretched even more thin with the potential to line a running back up at a receiver spot in conjunction with an already deep pass-catching conglomerate.

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Future of Arizona State Running Backs is Bright

Arizona State is now a destination program for running backs - Raleek Brown departing for Texas simply doesn't change this notion.

Aguano's attention to detail, demand for excellence, and extended track record in developing under-appreciated backs into legitimate NFL players is no longer being ignored - it's exactly why the Sun Devils have a fighting chance to reel in four-star recruit Noah Roberts in the 2027 class, as well as why Cardae Mack committed to play for the program beginning this season.