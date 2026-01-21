Arizona State's 2026 Season Week Seven Opponent Reportedly Revealed

TEMPE -- The 2026 season is officially 227 days away for Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils open the campaign against an FCS opponent at home on September 5.

Their third season of Big 12 play is set to commence on September 19 against the Kansas Jayhawks in London, England - although the remainder of conference play has yet to be unveiled.

The official unveiling of the full football schedule is set to come about on Wednesday morning, which will inevitably set up the Sun Devils for several major battles, as well as eyes on them in the quest to reach another title game.

ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported two different tidbits ahead of the official release - one involving the conference as a whole, and one directly involving ASU.

Big 12, Arizona State Updates Arise Before Schedule Release

"Sources: The Big 12 title game will move to a Friday night in 2026, as it will be held on Dec 4 at 8 EST. It was recently in a Saturday noon time slot.



The Big 12 football schedule release, which is Wednesday, is highlighted by Arizona State playing at Texas Tech in Week 7."

ASU running back Cam Skattebo arrives on the sidelines wearing the Big 12 Championship belt around his arm after the team won the Big 12 Championship earlier in the day against Iowa State. The team was greeted by fans of the Open State Championship on Dec. 7, 2024, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big 12 title game has regularly been played on Saturday, including Arizona State being the first game on Saturday in the first week of December during the 2024 season.

As for the Texas Tech, the two programs are certainly budding rivals in the Big 12. The two programs have secured the last two conference titles, split the first two meetings as conference rivals, and are clearly jockeying to be at the top of the league long-term.

The Sun Devils defeated Texas Tech by a score of 26-22 on October 18 of last season in a game that Arizona State largely controlled, avenging a 30-22 Texas Tech victory in Lubbock in September of 2024.

Other intriguing subplots in this battle include that both sides are boasting high-level transfer portal classes, including new quarterbacks (Brendan Sorsby, Cutter Boley), as well as coaches that have shown much mutual respect for one another over the last two years.

The dates are known for Arizona State's matchups against Morgan State, Texas A&M, Kansas, and now Texas Tech - until then, the Sun Devils will continue to push forward through spring practices, which are set to begin in late March.

The Big 12 conference is officially set to release the full conference schedule on Wednesday morning at 9 A.M. MST.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .