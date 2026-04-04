3 Areas of Focus as ASU Spring Reaches Midpoint
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TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the state of recruiting within both the football and basketball programs.
Watch Today's Full Episode Below
Below are the three major areas of focus over the next two-plus weeks, according to ASU on SI.
Running Back Battle Remains Relatively Even
Arizona State's arrangement of running backs - along with Kenny Dillingham's insinuation that two-back sets - opens the door for interesting conversations to be had in the months ahead.
Transfers Marquis Gillis and David Avit are big-bodied backs who are ideal to be utilized in heavy/goal-line set formations. Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are smaller, speedier backs with pronounced receiving abilities - mirroring Darren Sproles in some ways. Junior Kyson Brown and freshman Cardae Mack seem to be a blend of both.
This gives Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and RB coach Shaun Aguano a large amount of flexibility, while also setting up the 2026 running back group to be the most complete during Aguano's tenure.
Quarterback Race Continues To Captivate Fanbase
The point that Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley is still the strong favorite to start week one cannot be reiterated enough - that doesn't mean the battle is anywhere near being decided, however.
Mikey Keene has generally been steady on a daily basis and is certainly a defined floor-raiser who will typically be mistake-averse.
Cameron Dyer made some incredible throws on Thursday and has tantalizing athleticism despite being just over a year removed from a knee injury. Jake Fette has certainly been a pleasant surprise in his own right, as the four-star is playing way above the means that a true freshman in this position typically is at this point.
Dillingham's Assessments of ASU Practices Will be Crucial
One of the most fascinating developments of spring thus far has been Dillingham's steadfast challenge to the team to ramp up the physicality, most pronounced in his mixed assessment of last Tuesday's practice, the first in full pads.
The intensity, physicality, and overall consistent competitive fire have been around in droves over the week for the Sun Devils, but there's little doubt that the second half of spring will be even more crucial to shaping how Dillingham views the month-long period. Hearing what the head coach has to say after each practice should spark even more intrigue than it typically does.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.