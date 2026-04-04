3 Areas of Focus as ASU Spring Reaches Midpoint

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the state of recruiting within both the football and basketball programs.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Below are the three major areas of focus over the next two-plus weeks, according to ASU on SI.

Running Back Battle Remains Relatively Even

Arizona State's arrangement of running backs - along with Kenny Dillingham's insinuation that two-back sets - opens the door for interesting conversations to be had in the months ahead.

Transfers Marquis Gillis and David Avit are big-bodied backs who are ideal to be utilized in heavy/goal-line set formations. Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson are smaller, speedier backs with pronounced receiving abilities - mirroring Darren Sproles in some ways. Junior Kyson Brown and freshman Cardae Mack seem to be a blend of both.

Arizona State running back Demarius Robinson (23) during practice at Kajakawa Practice fields in Tempe on Wednesday, April 8, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This gives Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and RB coach Shaun Aguano a large amount of flexibility, while also setting up the 2026 running back group to be the most complete during Aguano's tenure.

Quarterback Race Continues To Captivate Fanbase

The point that Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley is still the strong favorite to start week one cannot be reiterated enough - that doesn't mean the battle is anywhere near being decided, however.

Mikey Keene has generally been steady on a daily basis and is certainly a defined floor-raiser who will typically be mistake-averse.

Cameron Dyer made some incredible throws on Thursday and has tantalizing athleticism despite being just over a year removed from a knee injury. Jake Fette has certainly been a pleasant surprise in his own right, as the four-star is playing way above the means that a true freshman in this position typically is at this point.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham's Assessments of ASU Practices Will be Crucial

One of the most fascinating developments of spring thus far has been Dillingham's steadfast challenge to the team to ramp up the physicality, most pronounced in his mixed assessment of last Tuesday's practice, the first in full pads.