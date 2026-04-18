3 Bold Predictions for Arizona State's 2026 Football Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 football season is still over four months away from reaching the opening game of the campaign, but it's never too early

The 12-game slate is slated to be the most challenging that the Sun Devils have faced since 2023, but there are going to be numerous opportunities for the team to take the nation by storm once again.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI unveils three bold predictions for the upcoming year below as the spring practice window winds down.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley Will Compete for Big 12 Awards

There are certainly questions still surrounding Boley even as spring is nearing a conclusion, although all of the traits and talent that led the Kentucky transfer to Tempe are showing out as well.

The 6'5" gunslinger has a sturdier frame compared to his predecessor, functional mobility that makes him a threat in the RPO game (as well as on unscripted scrambles), and possesses arm talent that is nothing short of elite.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he ultimately needs to win the starting role, he is in an ideal situation (coaching, surrounding talent, conference) to have a breakout season after flashing an elite ceiling in 2025.

Don't be shocked if Boley is in play for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, as well as other high-positioned honors at the end of the regular season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Will Have Three 1,000 Yard Receivers

This is a bold proposition at any level of football - especially in Tempe. The impressive display of running backs, deep receiver room, variables in play at quarterback, and new moving clock rules are all in play here.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Omarion Miller , Reed Harris, and Raiden Vines-Bright comprise a trio that has jumped off the page in spring. Miller is a versatile receiver who evokes memories of Jordyn Tyson , while Harris has an elite build/ball skills that make him an incredible threat in many scenarios. Vines-Bright has been a breakout during spring - particularly as an athlete - and is setting the stage to be the starting slot heading into week one.

All in all, this trio has the highest ceiling in the Big 12 and perhaps the country - a breakout Boley season has the potential to result in a historic output in the passing game.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Long Will Lead Nation in Tackles (Again)

Long secured 151 total tackles in 2025 at Colorado State, combining a high football IQ, determination, and elite strength into one of the best seasons for an off-ball linebacker.

That has continued into spring in Tempe, as Long has reliably been the MVP of the defense over the last five weeks. It wouldn't be a shock to see Long expand on what Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook did over the last two seasons in any way.

Colorado State linebacker Owen Long during a media day at Colorado State University on August 13, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images