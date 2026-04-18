3 Bold Predictions for Arizona State's 2026 Football Season
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 football season is still over four months away from reaching the opening game of the campaign, but it's never too early
The 12-game slate is slated to be the most challenging that the Sun Devils have faced since 2023, but there are going to be numerous opportunities for the team to take the nation by storm once again.
Arizona State on SI unveils three bold predictions for the upcoming year below as the spring practice window winds down.
Cutter Boley Will Compete for Big 12 Awards
There are certainly questions still surrounding Boley even as spring is nearing a conclusion, although all of the traits and talent that led the Kentucky transfer to Tempe are showing out as well.
The 6'5" gunslinger has a sturdier frame compared to his predecessor, functional mobility that makes him a threat in the RPO game (as well as on unscripted scrambles), and possesses arm talent that is nothing short of elite.
While he ultimately needs to win the starting role, he is in an ideal situation (coaching, surrounding talent, conference) to have a breakout season after flashing an elite ceiling in 2025.
Don't be shocked if Boley is in play for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, as well as other high-positioned honors at the end of the regular season.
Sun Devils Will Have Three 1,000 Yard Receivers
This is a bold proposition at any level of football - especially in Tempe. The impressive display of running backs, deep receiver room, variables in play at quarterback, and new moving clock rules are all in play here.
However, Omarion Miller, Reed Harris, and Raiden Vines-Bright comprise a trio that has jumped off the page in spring. Miller is a versatile receiver who evokes memories of Jordyn Tyson, while Harris has an elite build/ball skills that make him an incredible threat in many scenarios. Vines-Bright has been a breakout during spring - particularly as an athlete - and is setting the stage to be the starting slot heading into week one.
All in all, this trio has the highest ceiling in the Big 12 and perhaps the country - a breakout Boley season has the potential to result in a historic output in the passing game.
Owen Long Will Lead Nation in Tackles (Again)
Long secured 151 total tackles in 2025 at Colorado State, combining a high football IQ, determination, and elite strength into one of the best seasons for an off-ball linebacker.
That has continued into spring in Tempe, as Long has reliably been the MVP of the defense over the last five weeks. It wouldn't be a shock to see Long expand on what Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook did over the last two seasons in any way.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.