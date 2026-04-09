Why ASU's Boley Will Put Nation on Notice in 2026

TEMPE -- Cutter Boley was brought in by Arizona State via the University of Kentucky to be the heir apparent in a quarterback lineage that has drastically built up prestige over the last three decades.

Boley has already become a polarizing figure in his brief time as a starting player at the position - as evidenced by CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranking the Kentucky native as the 50th best quarterback out of 68 power four teams and 12th in the 16-team Big 12.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley placed below Julian Lewis (Colorado), Alonza Barnett III (UCF), Jaden Craig (TCU), Avery Johnson (Kansas State), Devon Dampier (Utah), DJ Lagway (Baylor), Conner Weigman (Houston), Bear Bachmeier (BYU), Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State), Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech), and Noah Fifita (Arizona).

While Boley may not rise to the top of the pecking order by season's end, he is currently being discounted to a high degree and has the ability to jump several players who are purportedly better at this juncture.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Is Boley Being Discounted?

The lack of ball security seems to be a common theme in the critique of Boley. While the redshirt sophomore possesses awe-inspiring arm talent, he had a tendency to take too many risks, which contributed to the 12 interceptions he threw throughout the 2025 campaign.

The other area that plays into the discounting seems to be in an intangible factor - Boley's standing as a prospect, translating into how he's evaluated, as does the unfinished status of the quarterback battle. For example, Boley had a more impressive season than Lagway, despite tepid support on the offensive line and at skill positions last season. However, the new Baylor quarterback is ranked over 20 spots higher, with no true justification to support the notion.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, raw stats, a number of scrutinized throws, and being evaluated as a three-star prospect have played into this consensus opinion.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Boley Will Succeed in Tempe

Boley obviously must win the starting job before discourse can truly be advanced in this department, but the infrastructure is on much more solid ground in Tempe.

Perhaps most important in the foundation is the presence of both head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo. The dynamic duo has an impeccable record with quarterbacks in the past, and their guidance has already been reflected in on-field activities Boley has taken part in, including 11-on-11 reps.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The supporting cast is in the same ballpark of vitality, as Boley will almost assuredly have a more complete group of weapons this season. While the offensive line has yet to fully come together, it would be challenging to imagine a world in which the unit struggles more than it did against Kentucky in 2025. The running back room is incredibly diverse, giving coaches many different cards to play. The tight end room is deep and holds AJ Ia, who has immense upside as a pass catcher.

The game-changing aspect of the offense is the wide receiver position. Arizona State has two number one options in Omarion Miller and Reed Harris - two explosive pass catchers that complement each other perfectly. The group is complemented by an impressive cast in the slot/two-deep - Jalen Moss, Uriah Neloms, Raiden Vines-Bright, and Jaren Hamilton are just four of many other tantalizing talents.

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) scrambles against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The athletic, sure-handed nature of the wide receiver room, coupled with every other factor in place, sets the stage for the big-armed quarterback to maximize the gifts that have made him a prized member of the program.

Ultimately, Boley will progress as far as he chooses to, but his talent, work ethic, and support system in Tempe point to a breakout season that will once again have Arizona State competing for a Big 12 title.