3 Cincinnati Players Arizona State Fans Need to Know

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (10-9, 1-5 Big 12) are entering must-win territory on Saturday night when the team welcomes the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-9, 2-4) to Tempe in the midst of a tailspin over the last month.

Arizona State stars such as Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson need to step up for the Sun Devils to secure a win, but the defense must also stand strong in compliment of the high-scoring trio.

Arizona State on SI names three Cincinnati standouts that should be of prime focus going into the lone matchup between the teams all season.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) shoots a three point shot over Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Baba Miller

Miller is a senior that originally hails from Spain - Cincinnati is his third college program after beginning his career at Florida State and spending last season at FAU.

Miller leads the team in scoring (13.2), as well as rebounding (10.5), while also pacing in at second in blocks and assists.

The 6'11" forward is a fluid mover while on the floor, typically wins box-outs, and is as strong of a finisher as anyone in the Big 12.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) drives to the basket in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Iowa State Cyclones at Fifth Third Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. The Bearcats upset the No. 2 Cyclones, winning 79-70. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shon Abaev

Abaev was considered a top 25 prospect in the class of 2025 - the forward out of Florida was pursued heavily by the Sun Devils before eventually signing with Cincinnati.

The 6'8" freshman had struggled to crack head coach Wes Miller's rotation in recent weeks, although he did play 19 minutes and scored 13 of the Bearcats' 51 points in Wednesday's loss to Arizona.

Abaev is one of the players that has potential to impact a Cincinnati win, as he has a versatile shot-making profile and has intriguing defensive upside.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Shon Abaev (10) drives on Colorado Buffaloes guard-forward Ian Inman (0) in the first half of the NCAA Basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Jan. 14, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kerr Kriisa

Kriisa is a name and face that is familiar to the Sun Devils, as the senior spent three seasons as a key cog of the Arizona Wildcats.

The senior scored over 700 points over the three seasons in Tucson - he became an antagonist for the Arizona State program in the process behind ample taunting from the guard.

The native of Estonia has started in 12 of 15 games for the Bearcats in his final season of college basketball, averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per contest in the process. The Arizona State fanbase knows all too well that Kriisa has the ability to impact a game regardless of what the stat sheet says.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Kerr Kriisa (11) hits a 3-point basket in the first half of the NCAA basketball game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Dec. 29, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State and Cincinnati are set to take on one another at 8 P.M. MST from Desert Financial Arena.

