3 Key Observations From ASU's First Spring Scrimmage
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially completed the first scrimmage of the offseason leading into the 2026 campaign on Saturday night at Bill Kajikawa fields in Tempe.
The scrimmage lasted for roughly 75 minutes, featured approximately 85 total plays, and saw both sides display moments of brilliance.
Follow Arizona State on SI's rapid reactions from Saturday night below.
Offense Starts Hot, Several Standouts Come to Light
The offense was successful in their endeavors on Saturday in many ways - whether short game or long game, run or pass. The quarterbacks all flashed moments of brilliance, but Cutter Boley was specifically special on Saturday night. Boley connected with Boston College transfer WR Reed Harris on a deep shot for a touchdown of approximately 70 yards, and did so again on a back-shoulder fade in which Harris tracked down.
The running backs were once again remarkable, with Demarius "Man Man" Robinson and true freshman Cardae Mack being especially impressive. Robinson scored a touchdown off of an explosive play early in the scrimmage - as well as a goal-line rushing score, while Mack consistently produced positive plays when he touched the ball. AJ Ia secured at least one catch and put forward a blocking clinic - showing just how much he's grown over the last year.
Defense Responds at Different Points
While the defense struggled early, they did pick up the effort as the scrimmage went on. Linebacker Owen Long was everywhere on the field throughout the night, with a hit that jarred the ball loose on a passing play resulting in an interception by fellow linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu.
Julian Hugo and Jalen Thompson continue to be the two players that standout off of the edge - the former is a freshman that hails from Texas that is playing beyond the means that true freshmen typically play. Thompson is a transfer from Michigan State and has been lively on a reliable basis - creating hopes that the team isn't missing out on lost production from last season.
Adrian "Boogie" Wilson and Ashton Stamps didn't participate in practice, so it wasn't a full scope of what the defense has the ability to transform into in the weeks and months ahead.
Sun Devils Continue To Come Together, but Aren’t Entirely There Yet
Head coach Kenny Dillingham believes that progress is still being shown in the physicality department, but there is still much room that the team has to grow into a different gear as a connected unit and from a toughness perspective.
"I mean, above average. I wouldn't say I walked away from this scrimmage being like, 'Oh, man, that is a physical, violent football team,'" Dillingham said, "We got a lot, a lot of practices to go before I can say we're a physical, violent football team. Think we have it in us, though. We have the ability to be that, but that takes a lot of work and a lot of grind."
Thursday's practice was the most obtusely impressive performance on the physicality side of everything - while Saturday was largely a smooth operational practice, there were only a small handful of moments that were marked by gritty, kinetic energy.
The Sun Devils return to practice for the second half of spring on this coming Tuesday.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.