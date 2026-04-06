3 Key Observations From ASU's First Spring Scrimmage

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially completed the first scrimmage of the offseason leading into the 2026 campaign on Saturday night at Bill Kajikawa fields in Tempe.

The scrimmage lasted for roughly 75 minutes, featured approximately 85 total plays, and saw both sides display moments of brilliance.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow Arizona State on SI's rapid reactions from Saturday night below.

Offense Starts Hot, Several Standouts Come to Light

The offense was successful in their endeavors on Saturday in many ways - whether short game or long game, run or pass. The quarterbacks all flashed moments of brilliance, but Cutter Boley was specifically special on Saturday night. Boley connected with Boston College transfer WR Reed Harris on a deep shot for a touchdown of approximately 70 yards, and did so again on a back-shoulder fade in which Harris tracked down.

The running backs were once again remarkable, with Demarius "Man Man" Robinson and true freshman Cardae Mack being especially impressive. Robinson scored a touchdown off of an explosive play early in the scrimmage - as well as a goal-line rushing score, while Mack consistently produced positive plays when he touched the ball. AJ Ia secured at least one catch and put forward a blocking clinic - showing just how much he's grown over the last year.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense Responds at Different Points

While the defense struggled early, they did pick up the effort as the scrimmage went on. Linebacker Owen Long was everywhere on the field throughout the night, with a hit that jarred the ball loose on a passing play resulting in an interception by fellow linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu .

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Julian Hugo and Jalen Thompson continue to be the two players that standout off of the edge - the former is a freshman that hails from Texas that is playing beyond the means that true freshmen typically play. Thompson is a transfer from Michigan State and has been lively on a reliable basis - creating hopes that the team isn't missing out on lost production from last season.

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson and Ashton Stamps didn't participate in practice, so it wasn't a full scope of what the defense has the ability to transform into in the weeks and months ahead.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) reacts with defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Continue To Come Together, but Aren’t Entirely There Yet

Head coach Kenny Dillingham believes that progress is still being shown in the physicality department, but there is still much room that the team has to grow into a different gear as a connected unit and from a toughness perspective.

"I mean, above average. I wouldn't say I walked away from this scrimmage being like, 'Oh, man, that is a physical, violent football team,'" Dillingham said, "We got a lot, a lot of practices to go before I can say we're a physical, violent football team. Think we have it in us, though. We have the ability to be that, but that takes a lot of work and a lot of grind."

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thursday's practice was the most obtusely impressive performance on the physicality side of everything - while Saturday was largely a smooth operational practice, there were only a small handful of moments that were marked by gritty, kinetic energy.

The Sun Devils return to practice for the second half of spring on this coming Tuesday.