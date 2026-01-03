How This ASU Tight End Can Have a Big Impact

With the transfer portal going on, and the potential of a lot of ASU players leaving, there is one ASU player who is returning. One player is tight end AJ Ia, who could have a lot of potential next year.

AJ's Frame

The one thign that sticks out aobut Ia is his impressive frame. Ia is 6'6" as well as weighing 260 pounds. With this frame, Ia in theory would more so project as a tough possession tight end, however Ia has great speed and burst in his game. Ia is one of those tight ends that projects to be an amazing mix of both speed and size.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AJ's Offensive Impact

ASU's offensive playmaker room is going to be intersting next year. With Jordyn Tyson going to the NFL Draft, it is going to be up to other guys to step up to make plays for the passing game. The current ASU receivers that could start next year such as Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton and Derek Eusbio are more elusive and speedy type of receivers.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) catches the ball against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, Ia can be a bigger target of the offense. He can work more so over the middle of the field and could potential be a great red zone threat for ASU. Ia's offensive impact also should be able to grow over years and years to come, as he continues to grow and develop his skills and traits as a tight end.

Great Mentorship

Ia is not the only tight end playing for ASU next year as Khamari Anderson, a tight end who will be a senior, will be playing next year. Learning and sitting behind someone who has played for a couple of years should be great for Ia to learn them. Ia comes in not super raw, but learning from a player who has been there for a while can always help. Plus this year, Ia was under tight end Chamon Metayer, who is a pro's pro.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides players, ASU also has some great coaching as well for offensive skill positions. One coach is tight ends coach, Jason Mohns, who was a very good High School Head Coach at Saguaro High School. Mohns is a coach who has tons of experience, so he should help Ia develop very well.

New Quarterback

It seems like that Sam Leavitt will not be ASU's Quarterback as he entered the transfer portal, so he could switch schools. Having a new QB coming in could be. achance for Ia to shine. At times, new QBs use tight ends often, as tight ends are often a saftey blanket. So however ASU's new QB could be, Ia can be someone to help ASU's new QB get the ground running.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, there are a lot of reasons of why AJ Ia should be a part of ASU's future offense.

