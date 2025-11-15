3 Key Offensive Players for Arizona State vs West Virginia
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to improve to 7-3 in the 2025 campaign on Saturday morning - when they welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Tempe in an intriguing clash.
The Arizona State offense has put forth a solid output in two of their last three contests, but have had to adjust on-the-fly due to unfortunate injuries that have hit the program.
Kenny Dillingham and staff have done an exceptional job of adjusting, and these three players will be crucial to the positive momentum continuing.
Jeff Sims
Sims did a phenomenal job in the November 1 victory over Iowa State - this has been well-documented.
The quarterback was the most comfortable that he has been in his career at Arizona State in the win, rushing for 228 yards, while also showcasing a timely ability to connect downfield when needed.
This week, Sims makes his first home start with the program, and is well-equipped to take advantage of a West Virginia secondary that has been porous at times this season.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer has been a point of specific interest in recent weeks, as he is now on pace to match last season's touchdown total (5), while also already exceeding last season's yardage total with several games remaining.
The senior TE is an exceptional blocker and has displayed that at various points of this season, while also showcasing more explosiveness in the open field, as well as an even more pronounced physical edge in the red zone.
Expect Metayer to be a key cog in the passing game once again, along with Malik McClain and Jalen Moss - as Jordyn Tyson is set to miss a third consecutive game.
Raleek Brown
Brown will once again be called upon to be a "bell-cow" back this week, as Kyson Brown remains out.
The junior has exceeded virtually all expectations in the 2025 season after returning from a serious hamstring injury suffered last season - as he has exhibited the ability to run the ball in a number of scenarios, has been a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, and has shown a willingness to serve as pass protection.
OC Marcus Arroyo will have a unique test, as he must find ways for Brown and Sims to be productive in the two-man run game against a West Virginia run defense that has been among the best in the Big 12 over the last three weeks.
