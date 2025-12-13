3 Keys to Arizona State Defeating Santa Clara

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) are seeking their ninth victory of the season on Saturday evening against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) in what will currently be considered a quadrant one victory due to the Broncos being ranked 50th in NET.

The Sun Devils are coming off of one of the most impressive performances they've had under Hurley in an 86-70 triumph over Oklahoma last Saturday, which was followed up with a 73-48 blowout win over Northern Arizona on Tuesday.

Arizona State on SI names three major keys to the Sun Devils remaining in the win column in anticipation for a date with UCLA on this coming Wednesday.

Utilize Similar Defensive Principles As Oklahoma Game

One of the main reasons why the Sun Devils were able to make a decisive 27-2 run that opened up the game was due to the way they approached the Oklahoma offense.

Guard Nijel Pack is virtually the only three-point shooter that is reliable for Oklahoma, and Hurley curated a near-perfect gameplan that made the senior a non-factor in the offense.

The Sooners' offense struggled mightily for much of the night in response, only mustering 70 points in total - 16 fewer than they averaged going into the game.

The same principles should be applied to Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond, who is averaging over 17 PPG on efficient shooting marks.

Continue Steady Dose of Three-Point Looks

The Arizona State offense has greatly benefited from an influx of three-point marksmen - the team shoots over 38% from range 10 games into the season.

Moe Odum has been instrumental in this surge, as his 43.5% mark from behind the arc along with inspiring table-setting in compliment of his scoring chops on display have translated to five other teammates shooting above 35% on reasonable volume.

If space is created, spot-up shooters get clean looks, and Odum can bounce back from a quiet game Tuesday, it will be challenging to see Santa Clara's offense showing out enough to come out on top.

Run Through Massamba Diop

Diop is coming off of a 19-point performance on Tuesday against Northern Arizona - one of the best showings of his young collegiate career.

This contest appears to be one in which the talented freshman has a linear matchup advantage. It will be paramount for the Arizona State offense to get a suitable amount of three-point looks up while also balancing the interior game as well.

The two-man attack of Odum and Diop has potential to be a true momentum shifter in what should be a competitive battle.

