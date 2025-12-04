3 Arizona State Players With Potential to Redeem Themselves in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football program yielded a regular season record of 8-4 despite encountering well-documented injury issues, a coach stepping aside indefinitely, amongst other roadblocks.

The most pronounced development of the season was the fact that several impact players missed extended time due to injuries that never managed to heal the way the program had hoped.

Arizona State on SI names three players that have the potential to return next season that should be able to follow a redemption arc in 2026.

Zac Swanson

Arizona State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds works with lineman Zac Swanson (92) during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Swanson was a key contributor to the 2024 team as a two-deep defensive tackle - he secured 17 total tackles in his first season playing in Tempe in 2024, including a breakout performance against Utah in a 27-19 victory.

Swanson missed nearly all of the 2025 season after suffering a broken foot at the tail end of spring practice, returning for the TCU game, and missing the rest of the season.

Jacob Rich Kongaika running out of eligibility and C.J. Fite potentially entering the NFL draft further complicates the situation at the position - Swanson is a prime candidate to step up in 2026, if he opts to return.

Kyson Brown

The junior running back entered the 2025 season as the de-facto starting back after running for 100 yards in the 49-7 victory over Arizona last season.

Brown set off to a promising start in the season opener this season - totaling 145 yards in the win over Northern Arizona.

The success was short-lived, as Brown suffered an ankle injury early in the loss to Mississippi State on September 6. He subsequently missed the Texas State game, returned for the first two conference games - then proceeded to be out for the remainder of the regular season.

Brown should be set to have a sizable role in 2026 if he chooses to return despite Raleek Brown emerging as another 1,000 yard rusher this campaign.

Arizona State running backs Kyson Brown (1) and Raleek Brown (3) take a water break during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Moss

Moss was expected to be a natural addition into the slot receiver position this season, but missed over a month due to injury/illness after exiting the season opener.

The Fresno State transfer eventually had some major moments after his return - particularly against Iowa State and West Virginia - but never fully settled into an offense that failed to get off the ground in its own right.

Moss is set to enter his senior season with potential for an expanded role with the expected departure of Jordyn Tyson - he will be set up to excel in the 2026 offense.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .