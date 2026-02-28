4 Unique Landing Spots for ASU's Jeff Sims

The NFL Draft always has a lot of surprises, esepcially for Quatrerbacks. So, with ASU QB Jeff Sims being in this years draft, what are some teams that could be some unexpected landing spots?

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs top the list as even though this landing spot might seem a bit unconventional, there is a lot that makes sense about the Sun Devil going to Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes's Injury

Mahomes has made a name for himself as one of the best QBs in the NFL, however he recently suffered an ACL injury. The time table for Mahomes at this time is unknown. There is hope that he could make Week 1 of the NFL Regular Season, but it is unkown at this time. If Mahomes were to miss time, Sims could be a very fun option in Kansas City in Andy Reid's offense.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are bringing back Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy. When Bieniemy was in Kansas City, they ran a lot of trick plays which could land very well for Sims's athleticism and a speed. Even if Mahomes is healthy week 1 for the Chiefs, Sims would still be a very fun backup option for this AFC contender.

Denver Broncos

Continuing on with the AFC West train, the Broncos are up next. Now, the Broncos have Bo Nix who so far has looked very nice in his two year NFL career such as winning a playoff game over the Buffalo Bills this past season. So, why is Sims a potential sneaky fit for the Broncos offense?

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Well, it has to do with the main in charge, Sean Payton. Before being the head coach of the Broncos, Payton was with the New Orleans Saints and one of the players there was Taysom Hill. Hill is a tight end, running back and quarterback hyprid who can do it all at the NFL level. If Payton is looking for his version of Hill in Denver it could be Sims. Sims and Hill are different athletically, but Sims has the speed and the quick throwing motion that could make him a very unique and interesting versatile player inside Denver's offense.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) attempts to tackle New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles

When the Philadelphia Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the 2020 draft, it was a suprise to many as the Eagles had Quarterback Carson Wentz. Now, this is not to say that Sims would be a replacement for the Super Bowl Champion QB. However, the Eagles do have a track recrod of taking QBs even when they have a good starter. Sims's speed would be a nice fit in Philly and could develop nicely in a team that has loads of offensive talent.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York Giants

This list will have two teams from the AFC West and two teams from the NFC East, as the Giants find their way onto this list. Giants running back Cam Skattebo and Sims were both on the team in 2024, so the two know each other. If the Giants want a quaterback who they could bring in for some option plays, Sims could be that guy. Reuniting Sims and Skattebo would be a very nice story for ASU as well.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In conclusion, there are a couple of unique landing spots on where Sims could end up. He can provide a lot of different types of value to teams and it will be intersting to see what teams pick up on that.