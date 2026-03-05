As unfortunate as they are, injuries are part of the game in football. That is the case with ASU receiver Jordyn Tyson, whose injury concerns seem to be growing more day by day. Tyson has the talent to be a top ten player in this class. However, if he were to fall into round two, what are some good landing spots for him?

New York Giants: Pick 37

There is a high chance that the Giants go defense in Round one, such as Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles , or Caleb Downs. However, the Giants could go with another receiver to pair with standout playmaker Malik Nabers. So, that is where Tyson could enter the picture in round 2 of things.

Tyson and Nabers could create a fantastic duo in New York. Both are great route runners and very good at separating on the field. It would be difficult for defenses to cover both. Another potential storyline if Tyson does go to the Giants is that he could reunite with former ASU back Cam Skattebo.

Kansas City Chiefs: Pick 40

In early mock drafts, Tyson here was a popular spot. However, it seems like the Chiefs could go running back or cornerback in round one, so they could get Tyson here. Tyson would be a great weapon for one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Patrick Mahomes' ability to create on the run would pair perfectly with Tyson's ability to work his way open on the field.

Atlanta Falcons: Pick 48

The Falcons do not have a first-round pick, so their first selection could be selecting the Sun Devil superstar. The Falcons are building one of the better offensive rosters with players such as running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and a very nice offensive line.

Pairing Tyson and London would be a very good move by Atlanta. Both receivers are dominant, but in their own ways. London is tougher and more physical, while Tyson is smoother and more fluent. However, both players can attack in the ways the other specializes in. This duo could be difficult to stop and could help boost the Falcons' offense to new and elite levels in the league.

This would also be the very first pick of the Kevin Stefanski regime in Atlanta. Stefanski is an offensive-minded coach, so getting a great playmaker in Tyson could be a great way of setting the tone in Atlanta. The Falcons have also won in history that they to pair great receivers with one another. Such as Julio Jones with Roddy White, Julio Jones with Calvin Ridley; so London and Tyson could be the newest installment of that.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pick 53

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions about who their next quarterback will be. Whether it be future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers returning for another season, second-year QB Will Howard, or someone else, there are a lot of questions about who it could be.

However, whoever it may be does need a reliable offense to succeed. The Steelers do have D.K. Metcalf, who is a good receiver, and adding Tyson could make that offense even better. This is the latest Tyson could fall, but if he goes here, he would be an excellent fit in Pittsburgh.

In conclusion, there is hope for Tyson, even if the injury concerns are worse than expected.