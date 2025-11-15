All Sun Devils

Top NFL Landing Spots for Jeff Sims

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Jeff Sims could have a bright future with some teams in the NFL.

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) breaks tackle from Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) breaks tackle from Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State Quarterback Jeff Sims has shown a lot of potential and flashes for the Arizona State Sun Devils in relief for Sam Leavitt. Sims has been fun to watch; however, Sims is a senior, so he is not able to come back to ASU next season. Sims has great tools and traits, so what teams could he end up in the NFL?

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Coming out of Louisville, Jackson was an amazing running quarterback, but his passing was very up and down at times. However, Lamar has been able to transition and train to be one of the NFL's best passers.

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson
Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) makes the tackle during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Sims has some similarities to Jackson coming out of college, as he was an amazing runner, as he showed in the Iowa State game. Sims does have some good passing traits, such as his connection with ASU tight end Chamon Metayer and ASU receiver Malik McClain.

However, there are some traits that Sims could iron out, so going to the Ravens and being a backup to Lamar Jackson could be a great move for Sims.

Iowa State Cyclones Defensive Back Carson Van Dinter and Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Malik McClain
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Carson van Dinter (36) looks to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

New York Jets

In terms of Sims being in more of a starting role, the Jets could be a choice for Sims. The Jets signed former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. Fields has struggled for the Jets; however, the fact that the Jets signed Fields showed that they do like to have a mobile quarterback on their roster, so that is where Sims could fit in.

Also, as mentioned before, Sims has had a great connection with tight end Chamon Metayer, and the Jets have a great tight end in Mason Taylor, so Taylor and Sims could have a special connection.

New York Jets Tight End Mason Taylor and Cleveland Browns Cornerback Tyson Campbell
New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) catches a pass being being tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons might seem like an odd choice for Sims, but it could make sense. For starters, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has struggled this year. Sure, he has had some good moments, but he has also had some tough times. Sims being a mobile quarterback would also be fun for the Falcons, as Sims in the same backfield as superstar running back Bijan Robinson would be a headache for opposing defenses to go against.

Atlanta Falcons Running Back Bijan Robinson
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, GERMANY; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters via Imagn Images / Lisi Niesner/Reuters via Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

Similar to the Falcons, the Raiders' starting quarterback, Geno Smith, has had some struggles this year, so the Raiders could be looking for a quarterback this offseason, including the draft. Also similar to Atlanta, the Raiders have a great running back with Ashton Jeanty, so Sims and Jeanty could be a really good duo in the backfield.

Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Ashton Jeanty
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions

The final team for the Lions is a bit of a different case than the other ones mentioned. The current Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, is one of the better ones in the league. Goff is a great pocket passer, but he struggles mightily with mobility, so the Lions could have Sims as a more mobile quarterback, sit for a couple of years, and then be the starter for the Lions in the near future.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff talks to center Frank Ragnow against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit, Sept. 11, 2022. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In conclusion, there is a lot of potential for Sims at the NFL level and it will be fun and intriguing to see where he ends up.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on great fits for Jeff Sims. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop! 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Quarterback story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.