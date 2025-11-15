Top NFL Landing Spots for Jeff Sims
Arizona State Quarterback Jeff Sims has shown a lot of potential and flashes for the Arizona State Sun Devils in relief for Sam Leavitt. Sims has been fun to watch; however, Sims is a senior, so he is not able to come back to ASU next season. Sims has great tools and traits, so what teams could he end up in the NFL?
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Coming out of Louisville, Jackson was an amazing running quarterback, but his passing was very up and down at times. However, Lamar has been able to transition and train to be one of the NFL's best passers.
Sims has some similarities to Jackson coming out of college, as he was an amazing runner, as he showed in the Iowa State game. Sims does have some good passing traits, such as his connection with ASU tight end Chamon Metayer and ASU receiver Malik McClain.
However, there are some traits that Sims could iron out, so going to the Ravens and being a backup to Lamar Jackson could be a great move for Sims.
New York Jets
In terms of Sims being in more of a starting role, the Jets could be a choice for Sims. The Jets signed former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. Fields has struggled for the Jets; however, the fact that the Jets signed Fields showed that they do like to have a mobile quarterback on their roster, so that is where Sims could fit in.
Also, as mentioned before, Sims has had a great connection with tight end Chamon Metayer, and the Jets have a great tight end in Mason Taylor, so Taylor and Sims could have a special connection.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons might seem like an odd choice for Sims, but it could make sense. For starters, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has struggled this year. Sure, he has had some good moments, but he has also had some tough times. Sims being a mobile quarterback would also be fun for the Falcons, as Sims in the same backfield as superstar running back Bijan Robinson would be a headache for opposing defenses to go against.
Las Vegas Raiders
Similar to the Falcons, the Raiders' starting quarterback, Geno Smith, has had some struggles this year, so the Raiders could be looking for a quarterback this offseason, including the draft. Also similar to Atlanta, the Raiders have a great running back with Ashton Jeanty, so Sims and Jeanty could be a really good duo in the backfield.
Detroit Lions
The final team for the Lions is a bit of a different case than the other ones mentioned. The current Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, is one of the better ones in the league. Goff is a great pocket passer, but he struggles mightily with mobility, so the Lions could have Sims as a more mobile quarterback, sit for a couple of years, and then be the starter for the Lions in the near future.
In conclusion, there is a lot of potential for Sims at the NFL level and it will be fun and intriguing to see where he ends up.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on great fits for Jeff Sims. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Quarterback story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.