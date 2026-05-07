ASU Leadership Council Says Everything About Dillingham’s Culture

When Arizona State revealed its 2026 Pat Tillman Leadership Council, the first thing many people noticed was what was missing: a quarterback. In college football, quarterbacks are usually the face of leadership. They give the speeches, represent the team, and naturally become the center of everything.

Arizona State not having a quarterback on the council might actually say something bigger about where this program is headed.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This team is built around culture, toughness, and accountability rather than star power. And that feels very intentional from Kenny Dillingham.

The most interesting part of the leadership council is how many players came from Dillingham’s first recruiting class in 2023. Kyson Brown. CJ Fite . Montana Warren. That is not random.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (left) greets running back Kyson Brown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those were some of the first players who fully bought into Dillingham’s vision when Arizona State was still rebuilding and, honestly, still struggling for stability. Now, they are the leaders of the locker room. That matters because it shows the culture is actually sticking.

Programs always talk about “building something,” but you really find out if it is real when the younger recruits eventually become leaders themselves. Arizona State is finally reaching that stage.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham prior to the Portland Trail Blazers against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyson Brown Feels Like the Face of the Culture

Out of everybody selected, Kyson Brown might be the player who best represents what Dillingham wants Arizona State football to look like.

He is not the loudest player in the nation. He is not getting nonstop hype. But everything about him screams consistency.

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (1) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He works hard, takes academics seriously, and has earned respect inside the program. Those types of players are usually the backbone of good teams, even if fans focus more on stars. Brown probably should have been on the leadership council last year, too.

Arizona State Sun Devils Kyson Brown (1) kneels in prayer on the field before a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No Quarterback Might Actually Be a Good Thing

At first, it feels strange not seeing a quarterback included. But the more you think about it, the more it makes sense.

This Arizona State team feels deeper and more balanced than past versions. Leadership is spread throughout the roster rather than relying on a single player.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That can actually help during tough stretches of a season. If leadership only comes from the quarterback room, problems start when things go wrong offensively. Arizona State now has leaders across both sides of the ball. That creates stability.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense Is Becoming Arizona State’s Identity

Another thing that stands out is the defense-heavy makeup of the leadership council. CJ Fite, Zyrus Fiaseu, Lyrik Rawls, and Montana Warren are all making it show exactly where this team’s mentality is heading.

Arizona State wants to be physical, aggressive, and disciplined defensively. And honestly, that is probably the smartest way to survive in the Big 12. Offenses get all the attention, but tough defenses travel. They win ugly games. They keep teams consistent.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This Feels Bigger Than Just Leadership Titles

At the end of the day, the Pat Tillman Leadership Council is not just about wearing a title. It reflects who the program trusts.

And right now, Arizona State looks like a team that finally has an actual identity under Kenny Dillingham. Not just talent. Not just hype. A real culture. That is why this leadership council matters more than people think.