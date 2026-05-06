Why Arizona State’s Coaching Endowment Changes Everything

College football is changing fast, and if you don’t have money behind your program, you’re already falling behind. But what Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State just got isn’t just another donation; it’s something way bigger.

A $10 million endowment for the coaching position might not sound flashy at first, but it’s honestly one of the smartest moves a program can make right now. Everyone talks about NIL and paying players, but keeping your coaches might be even more important.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Real Advantage: Keeping Your Staff

Here’s the thing people overlook: players come and go, especially in the transfer portal. But if your coaching staff stays consistent, your identity stays consistent. That’s what Arizona State is building.

Dillingham already proved he can change the culture. Going from struggling seasons to winning 8 games and rebuilding the program’s energy wasn’t luck. It came from having a clear vision and, more importantly, a staff that believed in it. Now with this endowment, ASU can actually keep those coaches.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Instead of worrying about assistants leaving for better pay, the program can invest in them in the long term. That means better development, better recruiting, and honestly, fewer resets every offseason.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why This Matters More Than NIL (For Now)

Everyone is obsessed with NIL deals, and yeah, they matter. But throwing money at players without structure doesn’t always work. We’ve seen teams try to “buy” success and still fall short. What Arizona State is doing feels different.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona State Sun Devils football player Cam Skattebo (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They’re building from the inside out. Coaches, culture, development, then money on top of that. That’s how programs actually become consistent winners.

It’s kind of the opposite of what some schools are doing, where they stack talent without really thinking about fit or long-term growth.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Facilities + Funding = A Real Jump

The indoor facility upgrade is another huge part of this. Jumping from a $27 million plan to a $55 million project shows that the school is serious.

Recruits notice that stuff. Players notice it. Coaches definitely notice it.

When you combine top-tier facilities with stable coaching and rising NIL support, you’re not just competing anymore, you’re building something that can last.

Arizona State Sun Devils Kyson Brown (1) kneels in prayer on the field before a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I honestly think this is the moment when Arizona State stops being “a team with potential” and becomes a real contender in the Big 12. Not because of one recruit or one season, but because of how they’re setting everything up.

Programs that win consistently don’t just chase hype. They build systems. And right now, Arizona State finally feels like it has one.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The endowment isn’t just about money; it’s about control. Control over your staff, your culture, and your future. And if ASU keeps building like this, that 8–5 season might actually be the worst we see for a long time.