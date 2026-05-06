Why Arizona State’s Coaching Endowment Changes Everything
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College football is changing fast, and if you don’t have money behind your program, you’re already falling behind. But what Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State just got isn’t just another donation; it’s something way bigger.
A $10 million endowment for the coaching position might not sound flashy at first, but it’s honestly one of the smartest moves a program can make right now. Everyone talks about NIL and paying players, but keeping your coaches might be even more important.
The Real Advantage: Keeping Your Staff
Here’s the thing people overlook: players come and go, especially in the transfer portal. But if your coaching staff stays consistent, your identity stays consistent. That’s what Arizona State is building.
Dillingham already proved he can change the culture. Going from struggling seasons to winning 8 games and rebuilding the program’s energy wasn’t luck. It came from having a clear vision and, more importantly, a staff that believed in it. Now with this endowment, ASU can actually keep those coaches.
Instead of worrying about assistants leaving for better pay, the program can invest in them in the long term. That means better development, better recruiting, and honestly, fewer resets every offseason.
Why This Matters More Than NIL (For Now)
Everyone is obsessed with NIL deals, and yeah, they matter. But throwing money at players without structure doesn’t always work. We’ve seen teams try to “buy” success and still fall short. What Arizona State is doing feels different.
They’re building from the inside out. Coaches, culture, development, then money on top of that. That’s how programs actually become consistent winners.
It’s kind of the opposite of what some schools are doing, where they stack talent without really thinking about fit or long-term growth.
Facilities + Funding = A Real Jump
The indoor facility upgrade is another huge part of this. Jumping from a $27 million plan to a $55 million project shows that the school is serious.
Recruits notice that stuff. Players notice it. Coaches definitely notice it.
When you combine top-tier facilities with stable coaching and rising NIL support, you’re not just competing anymore, you’re building something that can last.
I honestly think this is the moment when Arizona State stops being “a team with potential” and becomes a real contender in the Big 12. Not because of one recruit or one season, but because of how they’re setting everything up.
Programs that win consistently don’t just chase hype. They build systems. And right now, Arizona State finally feels like it has one.
The endowment isn’t just about money; it’s about control. Control over your staff, your culture, and your future. And if ASU keeps building like this, that 8–5 season might actually be the worst we see for a long time.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.