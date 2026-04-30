Biggest Arizona State Winners After NFL Draft
TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL draft is now a week in the rearview mirror for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The three-day event proved to be monumental for Kenny Dillingham, as four players (Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott) were selected over the seven rounds. This is the first time multiple Sun Devils have been selected in the draft since 2022, pointing to ASU being fully immersed as a player development hub once again.
Arizona State on SI reflects on the process below, naming three key winners in relation to the program moving forward in the aftermath of a successful week.
Assistant Coaches
WR coach Hines Ward (Tyson), OL coach Saga Tuitele (Iheanachor), AHC Bryan Carrington (Abney II), and LB coach A.J. Cooper get particular praise for sending players to the league via the draft, but this is a victory for the staff as a whole.
The player-forward nature of Dillingham's staff, backed by player development success and continuity that has largely held up over the years, is fully paying off now. While the four coaches mentioned above are the "winners" in the present, others will receive shine in the years to come as well - including DL coach Diron Reynolds and TE coach Jason Mohns.
Arizona State's Culture
The three-year culture-building process Dillingham invested in fully paid off, with the four players selected in the draft.
Now, Arizona State has re-established itself as a long-term fixture in the professional development sphere, backed by the potent staff mentioned above and increased resources that will allow it to be a power broker in the Big 12.
Recruiting Efforts
The top two winners will play a direct role in the program's viability in bringing elite talent to Tempe moving forward. Ward has already fully leveraged his standing as a proven coach to secure two of the best players in the transfer portal in Reed Harris and Omarion Miller, while the 2027 class is currently percolating. 4-star recruit Nico Bland has been committed to the Sun Devils for several months, while fellow elite target Quentin Burrell is heavily considering bringing his talents to Tempe.
That is just a singular example, as the Sun Devils are experiencing collective success from top to bottom, with the draft only serving as a catalyst for what was already brewing.
Dillingham is turning the Sun Devils program into a recruiting hub, and the 2026 NFL Draft is evidence that it is working.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.