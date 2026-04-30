Biggest Arizona State Winners After NFL Draft

TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL draft is now a week in the rearview mirror for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The three-day event proved to be monumental for Kenny Dillingham, as four players (Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott) were selected over the seven rounds. This is the first time multiple Sun Devils have been selected in the draft since 2022, pointing to ASU being fully immersed as a player development hub once again.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI reflects on the process below, naming three key winners in relation to the program moving forward in the aftermath of a successful week.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Assistant Coaches

WR coach Hines Ward (Tyson), OL coach Saga Tuitele (Iheanachor), AHC Bryan Carrington (Abney II), and LB coach A.J. Cooper get particular praise for sending players to the league via the draft, but this is a victory for the staff as a whole.

The player-forward nature of Dillingham's staff, backed by player development success and continuity that has largely held up over the years, is fully paying off now. While the four coaches mentioned above are the "winners" in the present, others will receive shine in the years to come as well - including DL coach Diron Reynolds and TE coach Jason Mohns.

ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Culture

The three-year culture-building process Dillingham invested in fully paid off, with the four players selected in the draft.

Now, Arizona State has re-established itself as a long-term fixture in the professional development sphere, backed by the potent staff mentioned above and increased resources that will allow it to be a power broker in the Big 12.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham yells out from the sidelines as his team plays against the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting Efforts

The top two winners will play a direct role in the program's viability in bringing elite talent to Tempe moving forward. Ward has already fully leveraged his standing as a proven coach to secure two of the best players in the transfer portal in Reed Harris and Omarion Miller, while the 2027 class is currently percolating. 4-star recruit Nico Bland has been committed to the Sun Devils for several months, while fellow elite target Quentin Burrell is heavily considering bringing his talents to Tempe.

That is just a singular example, as the Sun Devils are experiencing collective success from top to bottom, with the draft only serving as a catalyst for what was already brewing.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham is turning the Sun Devils program into a recruiting hub, and the 2026 NFL Draft is evidence that it is working.