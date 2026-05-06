Top Arizona State Quotes This Offseason Paving Future Expectations
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The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a somewhat underwhelming 8-5 season in 2025. That does not mean they were a bad team, but this could have easily been a double-digit-win team last season.
This offseason, head coach Kenny Dillingham has emphasized that the team be more focused and diligent in their preparation. The Sun Devils have assembled one of the best transfer portal classes, with multiple wide receivers and quarterbacks entering the fold. That being said, here are the top quotes from the last month that indicate the sense of urgency heading into next season.
Setting Expectations
- “Everybody brings it day 1,” Dillingham said. “Like I told the guys in meetings, I’m not judging how you practice today, I’m not. I want to see how consistent you are. Whoever you are today, it’s going to bother me if you’re different [on] day 7. Those are the guys that are going to bother me, because those are the guys that are different in the third quarter than they are [in] the first quarter, than they are [in] the second quarter."
- “So whatever you are today is the expectation I have for you every day," Dillingham continued. "If you’re not a guy who can bring it every day, don’t bring it all today. If you are a guy who can bring it every single day and have that mindset, set the expectation for what I’m going to see out of you today. You get to pick that. So, I’m excited to see 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 to see that competition and mindset.”
Quarterback Competition
- "I mean, it's starting to show up," Dillingham said. "You know, this is when we really start to grade quarterbacks, in my mind, after we get the meat and potatoes of the install in, and then we get to just go see guys rep, the same thing over and over again. And this is where I really start right now, not just quarterback, but all positions."
Overall Thoughts
Arizona State's wide receiver corps is one of the best in the nation, but its success will come down to the quarterback position. At the moment, Kentucky transfer signal caller Cutter Boley has the inside track of earning the nod in Week 1, but he still has work to do to cement his starting spot.
The Sun Devils could be one of the most underrated teams entering next season, especially if Boley develops into a steady starter.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.