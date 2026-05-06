Top Arizona State Quotes This Offseason Paving Future Expectations

The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a somewhat underwhelming 8-5 season in 2025. That does not mean they were a bad team, but this could have easily been a double-digit-win team last season.

This offseason, head coach Kenny Dillingham has emphasized that the team be more focused and diligent in their preparation. The Sun Devils have assembled one of the best transfer portal classes, with multiple wide receivers and quarterbacks entering the fold. That being said, here are the top quotes from the last month that indicate the sense of urgency heading into next season.

Setting Expectations

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Everybody brings it day 1,” Dillingham said. “Like I told the guys in meetings, I’m not judging how you practice today, I’m not. I want to see how consistent you are. Whoever you are today, it’s going to bother me if you’re different [on] day 7. Those are the guys that are going to bother me, because those are the guys that are different in the third quarter than they are [in] the first quarter, than they are [in] the second quarter."

“So whatever you are today is the expectation I have for you every day," Dillingham continued. "If you’re not a guy who can bring it every day, don’t bring it all today. If you are a guy who can bring it every single day and have that mindset, set the expectation for what I’m going to see out of you today. You get to pick that. So, I’m excited to see 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 to see that competition and mindset.”

Quarterback Competition

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, it's starting to show up," Dillingham said. "You know, this is when we really start to grade quarterbacks, in my mind, after we get the meat and potatoes of the install in, and then we get to just go see guys rep, the same thing over and over again. And this is where I really start right now, not just quarterback, but all positions."

Overall Thoughts

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's wide receiver corps is one of the best in the nation, but its success will come down to the quarterback position. At the moment, Kentucky transfer signal caller Cutter Boley has the inside track of earning the nod in Week 1, but he still has work to do to cement his starting spot.

The Sun Devils could be one of the most underrated teams entering next season, especially if Boley develops into a steady starter.