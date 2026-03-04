New Picks, Bold Predictions From Latest ASU Mock
The combine is one of the most important events in football. It can really help determine where players go in the draft. So, after the big event, how do things shape up for the Sun Devils?
Jordyn Tyson - Round 1: Pick 24 Cleveland Browns
Previous Mock - Round 1: Pick 16 New York Jets
Star receiver Jordyn Tyson falls eight spots in this draft due to a couple of factors. The first one is the medical, as concerns are growing. The other factor is that after an amazing combine by Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq, there is a chance that he goes higher in this year's draft and surpasses Tyson in the order.
In terms of fit, Tyson could work very well in Cleveland. The Browns recently hired Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Monken runs an offense similar to ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Both run pro-style and West Coast offenses. So, Tyson could transition very well to Cleveland.
Max Ihenanachor - Round 1: Pick 25 Chicago Bears
Previous Mock - Round 1: Pick 17 Detroit Lions
As the Bears continue to build in the Caleb Williams era, a left tackle could help, so enter Max Iheanachor. Iheanachor has the traits and tools that head coach Ben Johnson could help develop into a franchise tackle.
Keith Abney II - Round 2: Pick 48 Atlanta Falcons
Previous Mock - Round 2: Pick 40 Kansas City Chiefs
Like the players before him, Abney II falls to other players rising above him. The main players are Indiana corner DeAngelo Ponds and South Carolina corner Brandon Cisse. However, Abney II still goes to a really good spot, where he could play opposite one of the league's better corners in AJ Terrell.
Keyshaun Elliott - Round 3: Pick 65 Arizona Cardinals
Previous Mock - Keyshaun Elliott- Round 3: Pick 75 Miami Dolphins
The first player to jump in this mock draft compared to last is Keyshan Elliott. Around the league, it seems like when Elliott is discussed, it is in positive ways. Additionally, Eliott's combine score ranked 10th among linebackers. The Cardinals are in a new era, and Elliott could help be a part of Arizona's defense.
Chamon Metayer - Round 5 Pick 141 Philadelphia Eagles
Previous Mock - Round 5: Pick 142 Tennessee Titans
The ASU tight end does fall a bit after some other tight ends have amazing combines. However, Philly could need the position, so they go with Metayer here. Metayer, in a Philly offense that has other weapons, could thrive. As the opposing defense could focus on other players, Metayer could have some big-time plays.
Xavion Alford - Round 6: Pick 181 Las Vegas Raiders
Previous Mock - Round 5: Pick 179 Philadelphia Eagles
The star Sun Devil safety seems like he has slipped in draft talks, a rebuilding Raiders team seems the value in him, and takes him here in Round 6.
Clayton Smith - Round 6: Pick 215 Dallas Cowboys
Previous Mock - Round 6: Pick 215 Dallas Cowboys
This one stays the same, as the Cowobys take a swing on the ASU edge rusher who has a huge ceiling. Would be a very fun fit for a Dallas defense that is retooling.
Jeff Sims- Round 7: Pick 220 Buffalo Bills
Recent Mock- Round 7: Pick 217 Arizona Cardinals
Sims goes here three picks later to back up superstar QB Josh Allen. Sims has a lot of tools, but learning behind Allen for a couple of seasons could be huge for his development.
Players Who Missed
Two players missed the cut compared to the previous mock draft. Those wore Jordan Crook and Myles "Ghost" Rowser. As great as they are, the draft has seen those postions sky rocket, so their names have fallen a bit. It is highly unlikely that ASU has two linebackers and two safeties go in the same draft. However, a good pro day could help.
Ultimately, the combine paid dividends for the ASU draft class. Hopefully, they can recover from it and still have a good class come April.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.