The combine is one of the most important events in football. It can really help determine where players go in the draft. So, after the big event, how do things shape up for the Sun Devils?

Jordyn Tyson - Round 1: Pick 24 Cleveland Browns

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Previous Mock - Round 1: Pick 16 New York Jets

Star receiver Jordyn Tyson falls eight spots in this draft due to a couple of factors. The first one is the medical, as concerns are growing. The other factor is that after an amazing combine by Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq, there is a chance that he goes higher in this year's draft and surpasses Tyson in the order.

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Feb. 3, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of fit, Tyson could work very well in Cleveland. The Browns recently hired Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Monken runs an offense similar to ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Both run pro-style and West Coast offenses. So, Tyson could transition very well to Cleveland.

Max Ihenanachor - Round 1: Pick 25 Chicago Bears

Previous Mock - Round 1: Pick 17 Detroit Lions

As the Bears continue to build in the Caleb Williams era, a left tackle could help, so enter Max Iheanachor. Iheanachor has the traits and tools that head coach Ben Johnson could help develop into a franchise tackle.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II - Round 2: Pick 48 Atlanta Falcons

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Previous Mock - Round 2: Pick 40 Kansas City Chiefs

Like the players before him, Abney II falls to other players rising above him. The main players are Indiana corner DeAngelo Ponds and South Carolina corner Brandon Cisse. However, Abney II still goes to a really good spot, where he could play opposite one of the league's better corners in AJ Terrell.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott - Round 3: Pick 65 Arizona Cardinals

Previous Mock - Keyshaun Elliott- Round 3: Pick 75 Miami Dolphins

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first player to jump in this mock draft compared to last is Keyshan Elliott. Around the league, it seems like when Elliott is discussed, it is in positive ways. Additionally, Eliott's combine score ranked 10th among linebackers. The Cardinals are in a new era, and Elliott could help be a part of Arizona's defense.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Justin Frye during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chamon Metayer - Round 5 Pick 141 Philadelphia Eagles

Previous Mock - Round 5: Pick 142 Tennessee Titans

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The ASU tight end does fall a bit after some other tight ends have amazing combines. However, Philly could need the position, so they go with Metayer here. Metayer, in a Philly offense that has other weapons, could thrive. As the opposing defense could focus on other players, Metayer could have some big-time plays.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavion Alford - Round 6: Pick 181 Las Vegas Raiders

Previous Mock - Round 5: Pick 179 Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The star Sun Devil safety seems like he has slipped in draft talks, a rebuilding Raiders team seems the value in him, and takes him here in Round 6.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clayton Smith - Round 6: Pick 215 Dallas Cowboys

Previous Mock - Round 6: Pick 215 Dallas Cowboys

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one stays the same, as the Cowobys take a swing on the ASU edge rusher who has a huge ceiling. Would be a very fun fit for a Dallas defense that is retooling.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeff Sims- Round 7: Pick 220 Buffalo Bills

Recent Mock- Round 7: Pick 217 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona State’s Jeff Sims (2) takes the snap against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sims goes here three picks later to back up superstar QB Josh Allen. Sims has a lot of tools, but learning behind Allen for a couple of seasons could be huge for his development.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players Who Missed

Two players missed the cut compared to the previous mock draft. Those wore Jordan Crook and Myles "Ghost" Rowser. As great as they are, the draft has seen those postions sky rocket, so their names have fallen a bit. It is highly unlikely that ASU has two linebackers and two safeties go in the same draft. However, a good pro day could help.

Ultimately, the combine paid dividends for the ASU draft class. Hopefully, they can recover from it and still have a good class come April.

