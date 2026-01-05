Allen Mukeba Discusses Staying on Course After Arizona State Loss

TEMPE -- Arizona State forward Allen Mukeba spoke to media following his first start of the season in what was a 98-89 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes.

To watch the full press conference, view below.

Arizona State on SI explores key topics and outcomes from the game below.

Arizona State Sun Devils Allen Mukeba (23) pushes past Colorado Buffaloes Bangot Dak (8) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 3, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Santiago Trouet Inactive, is Likely Day-to-Day

The Arizona State junior officially missed his first game of the season on Saturday with what head coach Bobby Hurley described as a lower-leg injury he sustained in practice in the gap between games.

This allowed Mukeba to earn his first start of the season - the Oakland transfer put together an incredible performance in response.

Hurley sounded relatively confident that Trouet's injury isn't a long-term issue, so there is hope that he is able to suit up against BYU on Wednesday.

ASU Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) looks to drive past Oregon State Beavers guard Matija Samar (26) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joseph Rondone/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Massamba Diop Continues to Impress

Diop took over for the departed Jayden Quaintance as Arizona State's starting center in 2025-26 - largely thoroughly impressing during the duration of his freshman season.

The former professional player in Spain has flashed a unique blend of athleticism, skill, and basketball IQ - this was on full display on Saturday. Diop recorded 20 points in a very efficient manner, as well as securing a highlight-reel three-point play off of a dribble drive and beautiful finish through contact. Diop also blocked an astonishing seven shots and continues to remind Arizona State fans that he has real NBA upside.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) defends against Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mukeba Reveals Offseason Surgeries

The senior revealed that he had to undergo surgery on both of his shins during the offseason - soemthing that Hurley hinted at post-game in mentioning that the dynamic forward was one of the major players that started out behind due to injury.

It's great to see that Mukeba is largely recovered, enjoying playing on this team, and making game-winning plays in the process despite recent challenges he has faced.

Moe Odum Takes "Floor General" Role to Heart

The senior point guard was fourth in all of divsion one in 2024-25 in assists per contest. While he remains a quality distributor, he isn't averaging the same volume of assists.

Odum recorded a season-high 12 dimes on Saturday, which was one shy of his career-high mark - this complimented a 21 point performance that saw his rhythm as a bucket-getter return.

Arizona State's next game is on Tuesday night against a top-10 foe in the Brigham Young Cougars.

