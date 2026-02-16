Arizona State Players That Must Step up to Finish Week 2-0

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) will have one final opportunity to stack up wins this regular season in the week ahead, as only six games remain on the campaign.

There are conveniently two games in the days ahead that will serve as opportunities to pick up quality wins, as Texas Tech sits at number 16 in the official NCAA NET rankings as of Sunday, while Baylor is inside of the top 50.

Arizona State on SI names the three Sun Devils that need to step up in the week to come in compliment of the stars on the team in Moe Odum and Massamba Diop.

Noah Meeusen

Meeusen has quietly become one of the most well-rounded players on this team in recent weeks.

The 6'5" combo guard had to undergo a bit of an adjustment period after missing the first two weeks of the regular season, but quickly got the hang of the collegiate game and is now reliable on most fronts.

The native of Belgium is a trusted secondary ball handler, has been praised by players/coaches alike for his defensive impact (even when it doesn't show on the stat sheet), and has a diverse playmaking/shot making repertoire that makes him a challenging cover. The sophomore has reached double digit scoring in five of the Sun Devils' last nine games, but also has a zero-point showing against Colorado on February 7 during the stretch.

Santiago Trouet

Trouet is coming off of what was undoubtedly his best performance of the season in last Tuesday's win over Oklahoma State.

The junior forward recorded his second double-double of the season, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds - including four on the offensive side of the ball.

Trouet is at his best when he attacks the glass without abandon, as well as when finishing in the lane with supreme confidence - the result last week was being the difference between a win and a loss.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen Mukeba

Mukeba has truly been one of the most unheralded members of the Arizona State over the last several seasons in the 2025-26 campaign.

The graduate student has brought consistent energy in what has typically been a bench role - providing high upside as a rebounder and finisher, while also flashing moments of brilliance as a help-side defender.

Mukeba's presence this week will be crucial, as the Sun Devils are set to be pitted against Texas Tech superstar J.T. Toppin and a Baylor team that rosters a relatively favorable linear matchup on the block.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) looks for the play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

