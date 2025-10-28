Results of Recent Arizona State Basketball Scrimmages Unveiled
TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball is almost back.
The men's team will open year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era on November 4 against Southern Utah after a 2024-25 season that did not go according to plan, while the women's program is entering year one of Molly Miller as head coach following several years of struggling after last making the NCAA tournament in 2019.
Both teams were voted to finish in the lower half of the Big 12, but both also hold the talent to surprise in this campaign - as evidenced by the result of recent scrimmages that were held roughly a week prior to the onset of the regular season.
Arizona State Men's Team Loses 95-88 to Texas A&M
The Sun Devils played a competitive game against Bucky McMillan's squad - ultimately falling despite a 27-point effort from NAIA transfer Anthony "Pig" Johnson.
Hurley's team also suffered a major loss during the game, as guard Vijay Wallace suffered a serious leg injury that forced him to be hospitalized in Houston - this will likely be a season-ending injury and will force the head coach to adjust on-the-fly after filling out his roster entirely this season.
Arizona State Women's Team Defeats USC 78-76
Talia Goodman of ON3 reported that Miller's squad defeated a strong challenge in the USC Trojans in a secret scrimmage recently.
USC is obviously without star guard Juju Watkins, but remain a quality team regardless. This is a massive tone-setting victory for Miller's team as the season quickly approaches - Gabby Elliott being a standout is huge as well, as the senior has scored in the neighborhood of 1,000 career points and is the most experienced player on the roster.
What to Expect Out of Both Teams
The men's squad is very guard-heavy - relying on Moe Odum, Johnson, and others to carry the scoring load, although Mor Massamba Diop is an intriguing play at the center spot.
As for the women's team - Miller has predicated the importance of hard work, consistency, and taking it day-by-day in the hopes of reaching another NCAA tournament in the face of tempered expectations. McKinna Brackens, Elliott, Last-Tear Poa, and Acacia Hayes will all be instrumental in contributing to a competitive squad in a competitive conference.
