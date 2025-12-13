Arizona State's WBB Team Continues to Defy Odds

TEMPE -- Arizona State's women's basketball program is off to a historic start in the 2025-26 season, as they currently sit at 11-0 in the opening campaign of the Molly Miller era.

The program only won 10 games all of last season - the early surge has been nothing short of majestic despite playing a relatively light schedule to this point.

The team has fully embraced Miller's "grit and grind" approach - with several standout offensive showings that have quelled concerns that were around before the start of the season.

ASU Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) drives past Coppin State Bald Eagles forward Sydney Burris (21) and guard Khila Morris (24) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior guard Gabby Elliott paces the team with 16.1 PPG, while forward McKinna Brackens has been a breakout star - averaging 14.6 PPG and 8.3 RPG. Heloisa Carrera is third on the team in scoring, bringing a stabilizing presence to the interior. Marley Washenitz has had some standout moments, although the guard has cooled off in recent games. Last-Tear Poa has displayed chops as a playmaker, although the hand injury suffered early in the season might be factoring into struggles shooting the ball. Amaya Williams caps off the top of the rotation as a freshman with real potential.

There are multiple reasons to be enthralled with this team - the most of all is the sheer number of reliable contributors, along with a leader that the roster and fans have rallied around in Miller.

Arizona State's Tournament Profile

ESPN's Charlie Creme has the Sun Devils on the outside looking in - they are currently amongst the next four out, at least as of Tuesday morning.

Arizona State is 2-0 in quadrant two games, 1-0 in quad three, and 8-0 in quad four - they have two more opportunities to pick up quality wins on the road against Oregon State on Sunday and Gonzaga Tuesday.

There is still work to be done to reach their first NCAA tournament since 2019, but they are in strong shape as Big 12 play is set to begin in just over a week.

How Arizona State Fares Heading Into Big 12 Play

Arizona State's NET ranking of 48 puts them firmly in the tournament conversation and also slots them as the eighth best team in the Big 12 at this point in time - pacing at a higher level than their preseason poll placement of 11th in the league had them.

Baylor, Iowa State, and TCU pose three incredibly difficult matchups at the top of the ticket, with other programs also set to present challenging tasks. However, Miller will have the team ready to battle with anyone.

