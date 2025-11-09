Arizona State Athletics Face Massive Week Ahead
TEMPE -- Although the Arizona State football program gets the lion's share of attention from fans following a magical run over the last two seasons, there are numerous other programs from within that are heading into major stretches of the season.
Arizona State on SI explores three major games that are set to be played by different teams this week below.
Thursday: Women's Basketball @ San Diego
The Sun Devils are seeking to start the season 3-0 in what is the first campaign of the Molly Miller era.
The team took care of business against Coppin State last Monday despite an uneven offensive start, while the offense looked much better in Saturday's convincing victory over Eastern Washington.
The status of guard Last-Tear Poa will be a major factor to pay attention to in the coming days, as Miller has stated that Poa's hand injury is a day-to-day issue.
Friday: Men's Basketball vs. Gonzaga
Bobby Hurley's team will receive their first major challenge of the season after opening the season with a pair of victories over WAC programs.
This challenge comes in the form of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are ranked in the top 25 and boast a potent offense despite not being viewed as a roster that holds as much talent as typical.
Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon) and Adam Miller - who was previously a Sun Devil - are microwave scorers that are making their returns to the area, while Graham Ike is one of the very best players in college basketball.
The Sun Devils and Bulldogs are set to play at 9 P.M. MST on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe - with a national broadcast on ESPN2 in accompaniment.
Saturday: Football Homecoming Game vs. West Virginia
The turnaround from basketball to football is certainly quick, as Kenny Dillingham's team kicks their week 12 game off with an 11 A.M. game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. This game marks the return of former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez to Tempe, while it also marks the yearly homecoming game.
Jeff Sims remains the starting quarterback following Sam Leavitt's season-ending foot surgery, and the Sun Devils are facing a West Virginia team that is making a late-season push for bowl eligibility in what is one of the earliest start times in the history of Mountain America Stadium.
The Big 12 title hopes are still alive for Sun Devil football. but they must take care of business this Saturday.
