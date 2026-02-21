Arizona State WBB Adds Key Impact Transfer Ahead of Next Season

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State women's basketball season has gone better than many imagined it would, as the Sun Devils sit at 21-7 in the first campaign under freshly minted head coach Molly Miller.

The successful campaign has been driven by Miller's shrewd navigation of the transfer portal, a defensive-minded revolution that has extended from game one of the season to now, and the exceptional job that the head coach has done overall.

While Arizona State's efforts to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season are still alive, there's no doubt that the coaching staff is still looking towards building next season's roster - even at this point of the year.

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Kenzie Hare (12) puts high pressure on Arizona State Sun Devils guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That hypotesis was confirmed on Friday when the Sun Devils added embattled former Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn, who was dismissed from the team prior to the start of the season due to two separate legal issues, although Miller told On3 that Arizona State will be a great environment for the talented guard.

“Our culture gives Ruby an opportunity to grow and I believe she can be the best version of herself in this environment.”

Arizona State on SI takes a look at what Whitehorn will bring the team next season below.

Whitehorn Will Bring Instant Impact to Tempe

It has been revealed that the guard has already transferred to Arizona State as a student and is now practicing with the team, although many of the players that are around now will not be following the conclusion of this season.

Guards Marley Washenitz, Last-Tear Poa, and Gabby Elliott will all exhaust their eligibility once the season is over, which naturally leaves a hole that the former Clemson/Tennessee standout is poised to fill in.

Whitehorn has scored over 1,100 points in a three-season career (100 games, 90 starts), but the senior provides much more than just scoring.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller reacts during action against the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 28, 2026, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6'0" guard averages 4.8 rebounds per game (particularly making an impact on the offensive glass) and 1.1 steals per contest - which adds to the notion that this will be a seamless transition for the former All-ACC freshman team selection.

Whitehorn will presumably serve as one of the most prominent Sun Devils next season alongside McKinna Brackens, who should be back for her senior season in 2026-27. Until then, Arizona State's 2026 tournament efforts continue - with the Sun Devils taking on Houston at home on Saturday afternoon in a must-win game.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .