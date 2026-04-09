Avenues for Arizona State To Rebound From Meeusen Loss
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TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what freshly minted men's basketball coach Randy Bennett can do to bounce back from the loss of guard Noah Meeusen via the transfer portal, as well as a brief discussion surrounding spring football.
Watch Today's Full Episode Below
Arizona State Will Have Options To Replace Meeusen
Meeusen's entrance into the portal is a blow in a number of ways, namely in the spirit of continuity and the loss of a player who is an ideal schematic fit for coach Bennett.
A social media post by junior guard Bryce Ford on Wednesday night seemingly confirmed a return to Tempe for his senior season in the aftermath of undergoing surgery - the roster building won't end there. The clearest addition is St. Mary's transfer Mikey Lewis, who was named to the All-WCC First Team for his efforts during the 2025-26 season.
Ultimately, there is a very clear blueprint for the type of guard Bennett typically seeks to add to his roster each year - keep an eye out for potential visits and pledges over the next week.
International Players Will Be Option
Players such as Meeusen and the seemingly departing Massamba Diop have demonstrated that the international market has an opportunity to make a real mark in Tempe.
Bennett's approach to entering the international market from a recruiting standpoint, the addition of David Patrick to the coaching staff, and the Sun Devils' previous success in that arena all point to at least one player from overseas eventually settling in Tempe.
What Will Arizona State’s Roster Makeup Be Next Season?
The departures of Meeusen and Diop are likely to ensure that only three or four players from 2025-26 return next season. Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, and Ford are all seemingly poised to come back at this moment.
Three returning players will be joined by anywhere from five to seven players added via the portal, including prospective Saint Mary's players making a move. There is already one confirmed player from the high school ranks that will join the Sun Devils for the season in four-star guard JRob Croy, while the international and JUCO markets will be very likely to be in play to fill out the remainder of the roster. Expect more to come to light in the coming days for the Sun Devils.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.