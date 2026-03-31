How Randy Bennett Building Arizona State His Way

It’s only been about a week since Randy Bennett became the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, but it’s already clear that he has a very specific plan for this program. And honestly, the biggest story right now isn’t players or the transfer portal, it’s the coaching staff he’s building.

If you look closely at the assistants he’s hiring, you can see exactly what kind of program he wants Arizona State to become.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Experience Matters This Time

One of the biggest criticisms during the previous coaching era was that some assistants were hired mainly for their recruiting rather than their experience. But Bennett is doing the opposite. He’s surrounding himself with coaches who have either been head coaches or have extensive high-level experience.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coaches like Rick Croy, David Patrick, and Joe Rahon each bring different things, but they all share one thing: experience. These are guys who have coached for a long time, understand systems, and know how to develop players.

That’s a big shift in direction for Arizona State basketball.

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The International Recruiting Strategy

Another really interesting part of these hires is the international connection. Bennett built his program at St. Mary’s by recruiting international players, and it looks like he wants to do the same thing at Arizona State.

David Patrick, in particular, has strong international ties, especially in Australia. That’s important because international players are often more developed fundamentally and sometimes stay longer than one-and-done recruits.

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick (center) talks with forward Akol Mawein (55) and forward Hunter Marks (0) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State already started going international last season, and it actually worked pretty well. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Bennett takes that strategy even further.

This could become a major identity for the program.

St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett works the sideline during the second half of an NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Continuity and Trust

The biggest theme with all these hires is simple: Bennett is hiring people he knows and trusts. Almost everyone he’s bringing in has either coached with him, played for him, or worked with him in some capacity.

That might not sound like a big deal, but it actually is.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) drives toward the hoop against Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (1) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When a coaching staff already knows each other, things run more smoothly. The system is easier to install, recruiting is more organized, and players get more consistent coaching.

Instead of building a random staff, Bennett is basically bringing his system with him.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bigger Picture for Arizona State

If you look at everything together, experienced assistants, international recruiting connections, and familiar staff, it really feels like Arizona State isn’t just hiring a new coach.

They’re building a completely new identity.