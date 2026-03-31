How Randy Bennett Building Arizona State His Way
It’s only been about a week since Randy Bennett became the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, but it’s already clear that he has a very specific plan for this program. And honestly, the biggest story right now isn’t players or the transfer portal, it’s the coaching staff he’s building.
If you look closely at the assistants he’s hiring, you can see exactly what kind of program he wants Arizona State to become.
Experience Matters This Time
One of the biggest criticisms during the previous coaching era was that some assistants were hired mainly for their recruiting rather than their experience. But Bennett is doing the opposite. He’s surrounding himself with coaches who have either been head coaches or have extensive high-level experience.
Coaches like Rick Croy, David Patrick, and Joe Rahon each bring different things, but they all share one thing: experience. These are guys who have coached for a long time, understand systems, and know how to develop players.
That’s a big shift in direction for Arizona State basketball.
The International Recruiting Strategy
Another really interesting part of these hires is the international connection. Bennett built his program at St. Mary’s by recruiting international players, and it looks like he wants to do the same thing at Arizona State.
David Patrick, in particular, has strong international ties, especially in Australia. That’s important because international players are often more developed fundamentally and sometimes stay longer than one-and-done recruits.
Arizona State already started going international last season, and it actually worked pretty well. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Bennett takes that strategy even further.
This could become a major identity for the program.
Continuity and Trust
The biggest theme with all these hires is simple: Bennett is hiring people he knows and trusts. Almost everyone he’s bringing in has either coached with him, played for him, or worked with him in some capacity.
That might not sound like a big deal, but it actually is.
When a coaching staff already knows each other, things run more smoothly. The system is easier to install, recruiting is more organized, and players get more consistent coaching.
Instead of building a random staff, Bennett is basically bringing his system with him.
The Bigger Picture for Arizona State
If you look at everything together, experienced assistants, international recruiting connections, and familiar staff, it really feels like Arizona State isn’t just hiring a new coach.
They’re building a completely new identity.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.