ASU Baseball Picks Up Massive Big 12 Series Victory

This past weekend was another important slate of games in College Baseball as we inch closer to the end of the regular season. It is now time for teams to make their closing statements, and were team want to show they are the real deal.

Some teams are looking to play better baseball because everyone wants to be playing their best brand of baseball at this time of the season. It is that time of year when he gets great games in college baseball. It's time to turn it up

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One team that has a lot of eyes on it is the Arizona State Sun Devils. They have been playing great baseball as of late, and their series this past weekend against a Big 12 opponent was another chance to show they are a top team in the conference and in college baseball. They faced a UCF team ranked among the best in the Big 12. It was not going to be easy for this team, as they were on the road and had to travel all the way to Florida for this series.

ASU head baseball coach Willie Bloomquist talks about the upcoming season during media availability at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Jan. 28, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ASU Picks Up Quad 1 Series Win

It was a business trip for the Sun Devils, who once again showed they have what it takes for a special season and a deep run starting later this month. They got the opening series win last Friday, thanks to good performances from the pitching staff, the offense, and the defense. That is when this team is at its best. When they have all three of those things rolling, they are a hard team to beat.

ASU's new head baseball coach,Willie Bloomquist, speaks to the media during ASU Baseball's first official media day ahead of practice on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Uscp 7jhekrhez5w8wxg2yge Original | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sun Devils Rolling

They had to play more than one game on Sunday after their Saturday game was suspended due to the weather. The Sun Devils dropped the second game of the series, which ended their winning streak. But with the quick turnaround, the Sun Devils came out in game three and performed well across all areas. Another good game from the pitching staff was plenty enough for the offense. And the defense this weekend was great.

With a win in game three, Arizona State clinched a Quad 1 series. That is something that will come up on their resume when they enter postseason play. Especially a Quad 1 series win that comes on the road. They will look to stay hot for their next series.

Arizona State infielder Nu'u Contrades (6) drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are peaking at the right time as the postseason nears.