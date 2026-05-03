Sun Devils Move Up in Big 12 Baseball Standings

The Sun Devils got a step closer to where they want to be with a big-time win in the Big 12 conference this past Friday. This team has been playing good baseball as of late. They were a team coming into this season that knew what they wanted to do and achieve.

They are right on track with that. They have taken it one game at a time, and that plan has worked in their favor. The ultimate goal is there, but they have also set smaller goals.

ASU's new head baseball coach,Willie Bloomquist, speaks to the media during ASU Baseball's first official media day ahead of practice on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Uscp 7jhekrhez5w8wxg2yge Original | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of their goals they set at the start of the season was to win the Big 12 Conference. The Arizona State Sun Devils Baseball Team knew they would be right there at this point of the season, and they have given themselves an opportunity over the last month.

ASU Sun Devil infielder Landon Hairston (3) stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Baseball Looking To Keep the Pressure on

With a win over UCF on Friday, they got sole possession of second place in the Big 12. They moved to 15-7 in Big 12 play, and they are behind the leaders, the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks are in first with an 18-4 record in the conference.

It is going to be a tough task to get there for the Sun Devils, but it is one they are not going to give up on. Arizona State is going to keep the pressure on Kansas. These two teams will be there with one month left in the regular season. The Sun Devils' game against UCF was postponed early on Saturday. It was the second game of their weekend series. They will resume play in game two on Sunday, and they will play the three-game series later that day as well.

Arizona State infielder Nu'u Contrades (6) drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Win Would Move the Needle

UCF was tied with Arizona State going into the series, but a win moved them past them. These next two games are going to be important for both teams. They want to make a statement that they can play with any team and show they are the best in the Big 12. This is a good conference, where anything can happen, with each game different.

Knowing how the conference has played out up to this point. It is going to come down to the end to see how things play out. The pressure is on, but this is what separates the good teams from the great teams.

Arizona State Sun Devils outfielder Dean Toigo (55) slides to thrid base as Oklahoma Sooners infielder Camden Johnson (9) reaches for the ball in the first inning of a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils look to keep their momentum high as the regular season winds down.