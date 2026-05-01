Arizona State Baseball Looking To Extend Winning Streak

The Arizona State Sun Devils are riding a three-game winning streak heading into their opening series game against UCF. The Sun Devils are looking to extend that streak and start this Big 12 series strong.

ASU is coming off an impressive series sweep last weekend over the Baylor Bears. The Sun Devils want to be playing their best baseball at this point in the season.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils will hit the road for this three-game road trip. They will have to travel across the country to Orlando, Florida, for the farthest road trip they have had this season. They have been a good road team this season, and now they are looking to show they can play their best across the country. This is another road trip test, and one they are looking to pass, as they are looking to do special teams this season; they will need to show it in games like this.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

ASU Baseball Looking to Extend Winning Streak

Arizona State, entering this week, was ranked at No. 19 in the country in College Baseball. With another series win against UCF, they could move up in the rankings. But for the Sun Devils, it is all about the big picture. They want to get to Omaha, and they are not shying away from letting it be known that Omaha is the team's goal this season. And they just do not want to get there but want to make a good run because this is a team of believers, and that is a special team.

That is the big picture, but they are focusing on UCF right now. That is all going to get started with their starting pitching. That has been a strong suit for this team this season. When you have great starting pitching, that is when you know a baseball team is for real. This is a staff that is not afraid of anything and knows they all have great stuff. They are going to need it in this series against UCF.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

UCF Riding High Heading Into Weekend

UCF has its own winning streak, sweeping its opponent in its last series. Something is going to have to give in this one between two of the best teams in the Big 12. It is going to be one to watch as the Sun Devils look to build some momentum heading into the latter part of the season. Keep an eye on this contest this weekend.