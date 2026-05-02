Why Arizona State Baseball Has What It Takes

When it comes to College Baseball, it could be any team's game. Every time you go out there on the field, it is different. What happens in the game before goes all out the window. In baseball, these players have to have short memories and continue doing their job the best they can.

As a team, you are playing for each of your teammates. That will get you deep into the season. For the Arizona State Sun Devils baseball team , that is what they have been doing all season long, from the start of the season.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

You could see all the hard work they have been putting in all season long, and even before the season started. The Sun Devils have been playing good baseball all season and could compete with the best teams in the country.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Baseball Looking To Make a Run

This group has something special happening this season, and they know that if they play as one unit, they could get to where they want to go. This Sun Devils team has all the confidence in the world, and it is dangerous when it matters the most.

Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

This baseball team has it all. They could hit, play defense, and, most importantly, have the pitching needed to win games. That has been the highlight of this team this season. The pitching has been there and consistent for most of the season. They want to do a better job as they enter the last stretch of the season. When you have the depth and the pitching that the Sun Devils have, it could take them deep into a run all the way to the College World Series.

The goal for this team is Omaha. They are not overlooking it; they are taking it one at a time. They have it all. And like I said, when it comes down to College Baseball, it is anyone's game when you get into regionals and beyond. It plays different than any other college sports. That is why it is special and must be watched at this point in the season.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Tools Are There

We will have to wait and see these last few series before they get into the conference, and for them, it feels like just the start of what could be a special summer for the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils have the talent; now it just needs to come into fruition.