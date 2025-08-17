Arizona State Basketball Finalizes 2025-26 Roster
Bobby Hurley is heading into his 11th season as head coach of the Arizona State basketball program.
The longtime Sun Devil is also entering the final season of his contract following a 2024-25 season that went south once Big 12 play rolled around.
The team went 4-16 in conference play and lost their duo of postseason games to finish with a 13-20 record - the worst in the Hurley era.
A mass exodus ensued - star freshmen Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali all opted to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere.
Hurley was tasked with contructing an almost entirely new roster in response, as Trevor Best was the only player from last season that returned.
The 54-year-old took a different approach this offseason when it came to roster building, and Noah Meeusen was the final piece of the puzzle as the Arizona State season is set to move into full swing by late October.
A breakdown of the roster following Meeusen's commitment:
Guards (6): Moe Odum, Trevor Best, Adante Holiman, Bryce Ford, Anthony Johnson, Noah Meeusen
Wings (4): Andrija Grbovic, Marcus Adams Jr., Vijay Wallace, Jovan Icitovic
Bigs (5): Dame Salane, Allen Mukeba, Mor Massamba Diop, Kash Polk, Santiago Trouet
Some General Notes Surrounding the Roster:
- The team is veteran-laden, has more scholarships that were handed out compared to prior seasons, and has added numerous strong three-point shooters.
- There are seven international players on the roster - including Diop and Salane, who are both Senegalese.
- Odum is a 'pure' point guard that averaged north of seven assists per game for Pepperdine a season ago. He could serve as a true stabilizing force for the offense.
- Johnson is a fascinating add for Hurley - the guard was one of the best volume scorers at the NAIA level a season ago for Cumberlands College.
- Adams Jr. is a former four star recruit that averaged over 16 points per contest at Cal State Northridge last season on efficient marks.
- Mukeba is a force in the paint, as he averaged north of 14 points per game - a large sum of his scoring comes from inside of 10 feet.
The Arizona State regular season is likely to begin in the first week of November - until then, the roster will be putting in work to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.
