ASU Reveals Starting Lineup Ahead of Utah Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10 Big 12) are slated to take on the Utah Utes (10-18, 2-13) this afternoon, with Arizona State entering the penultimate game of the season seeking to avoid falling below .500 for the first time on the 2025-26 campaign.

The Sun Devils are coming off of an unsuccessful two-game run against Texas-based conference rivals, losing to Baylor and TCU over the last week. The slip-ups have jeopardized the chances of being an at-large selection to the NCAA tournament, although the final three games of the regular season serve as an opportunity to rebuild a potential case.

Head coach Bobby Hurley was once again confronted with challenging decisions to make in regards to the starting unit, as injuries have continued to plague the team throughout the campaign - the 11th year head man eventually opted to retain the same lineup as was seen over the last road trip.

Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup

Moe Odum

Noah Meeusen

Andrija Grbovic

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Odum enters the final stretch of his collegiate career with the opportunity to continue to etch himself into Arizona State history - the one-year member of the program has done an incredible amount to keep the team alive through the peaks and valleys of the season.

Meeusen is set to make another start in the wake of struggling to get into an offensive groove over the last two games. The combo guard is seeking to get back into a rhythm as a spot-up shooter and playmaker in compliment of providing superb defense on the perimeter.

Grbovic is set to make his 23rd start of the season tonight. The native of Montenegro has been a big-time shotmaker this season and seeks to continue to positively contribute in a favorable matchup. Trouet has played the best basketball of his first season in Tempe over the last three weeks and is poised to continue to serve as an impact player - particularly as a play finisher and rebounder.

Diop has been a day-one contributor to the team. The freshman is at or near the top of the team leaderboard in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocks.

The major area to monitor ahead of the start of the game is the status of Allen Mukeba, who popped up on Friday's availability report as questionable. The senior is carrying the game-time decision tag heading into this crucial matchup.

