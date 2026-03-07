Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Regular Season Ending With Loss

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) fell against the Iowa State Cyclones (25-6, 12-6) at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona State went into the game seeking to boost their seeding in the Big 12 tournament next week in Kansas City, while also making a late surge on the NCAA tournament bubble. Iowa State needed a win to secure a double bye in the Big 12 tournament and make a climb back into a two seed in the 68-team bracket.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) grabs a loose ball as Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) and guard Anthony Johnson (2) look on during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Check out key social media reactions from Saturday's season-concluding game beliw.

ASU-Iowa State Off to Even Start

Arizona State and Iowa State began the matchup in a fast-paced shotmaking battle, as the two teams were tied at 20 less than halfway into the first period.

Under-20 timeout: It's a track meet.



Iowa State and Arizona State are tied at 20-all with 11:51 left in the first half.



Cyclones are 4-5 from 3. Sun Devils are shooting 64 % overall. Joshua Jefferson leads ISU with 5 points. — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) March 7, 2026

Iowa State eventually regained a lead by as much as nine points, with a technical foul on Bobby Hurley putting Iowa State up 35-26 with just under four minutes remaining in the first frame.

Under-8 timeout: Iowa State 23, Arizona State 23



Sun Devils length is bothering the Cyclones, who have seen four shots blocked and are shooting 36 % from the field.



Joshua Jefferson and Blake Buchanan have six points each for ISU. — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) March 7, 2026

Arizona State Utilizes Late-half Flurry to Take Lead

Iowa State's lead continued to sit at multiple possessions until the tail-end of the first half - where the Sun Devils put an incredible 10-0 run forward to go into halftime with a 41-37 lead.

Half

Arizona State 41, No. 6 Iowa State 37

ASU closed the half on a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer by Andrija Grbovic to close out the half. Pig has 10, Odum 8 with 6 assists. Iowa State led by as many as 9 ay 35-26. — Michelle Gardner (@MGardnerSports) March 7, 2026

Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Noah Meeusen, and Andrija Grbovic were particularly influential in putting ASU ahead after 20 minutes of action - Grbovic put the team up by four with a three-point hit in the last 10 seconds of game time.

Arizona State's first half performance was so strong that there were individuals that were having legitimate conversations about a potential tournament appearance for the Sun Devils - if they closed out the win.

If Arizona State beats Iowa State on the road I am putting them on the bubble and starting a narrative — Nick Bateman (CBB guru) (@nickbateman33) March 7, 2026

Iowa State Counters With Strong Run of Their Own

Arizona State overcame a shaky start to the first half to retain a four-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half, but Iowa State put together an unbelievable run to go up by as much as 20 points.

Iowa State outscoring Arizona State, 21-4, more than 7 minutes into the second half. Sun Devils call time. 58-45 ISU. 12:33 2H — Eugene Rapay (@erapay5) March 7, 2026

Iowa State's 24-0 run was truly one of the most dominant stretches that Arizona State has seen all season - this was the Cyclones' 39th time putting together a run of 10 points of more, which simply alludes to the dominance that T.J. Otzelberger's team has potential to inflict.

The Sun Devils built a bit of offensive momentum in the latter stages of the second half, but the damage had already been done - Iowa State coasted to victory.

Arizona State timeout did little to quell this Iowa State run, which is now 17-0 over the last 3:40. Cyclones have taken their largest lead of the game, 58-45, with 12 1/2 to play. Bobby Hurley calls another timeout from the Sun Devil sideline. — Bill Seals (@williamseals) March 7, 2026

