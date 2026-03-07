Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Regular Season Ending With Loss
In this story:
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) fell against the Iowa State Cyclones (25-6, 12-6) at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Saturday afternoon.
Arizona State went into the game seeking to boost their seeding in the Big 12 tournament next week in Kansas City, while also making a late surge on the NCAA tournament bubble. Iowa State needed a win to secure a double bye in the Big 12 tournament and make a climb back into a two seed in the 68-team bracket.
Check out key social media reactions from Saturday's season-concluding game beliw.
ASU-Iowa State Off to Even Start
Arizona State and Iowa State began the matchup in a fast-paced shotmaking battle, as the two teams were tied at 20 less than halfway into the first period.
Iowa State eventually regained a lead by as much as nine points, with a technical foul on Bobby Hurley putting Iowa State up 35-26 with just under four minutes remaining in the first frame.
Arizona State Utilizes Late-half Flurry to Take Lead
Iowa State's lead continued to sit at multiple possessions until the tail-end of the first half - where the Sun Devils put an incredible 10-0 run forward to go into halftime with a 41-37 lead.
Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Noah Meeusen, and Andrija Grbovic were particularly influential in putting ASU ahead after 20 minutes of action - Grbovic put the team up by four with a three-point hit in the last 10 seconds of game time.
Arizona State's first half performance was so strong that there were individuals that were having legitimate conversations about a potential tournament appearance for the Sun Devils - if they closed out the win.
Iowa State Counters With Strong Run of Their Own
Arizona State overcame a shaky start to the first half to retain a four-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half, but Iowa State put together an unbelievable run to go up by as much as 20 points.
Iowa State's 24-0 run was truly one of the most dominant stretches that Arizona State has seen all season - this was the Cyclones' 39th time putting together a run of 10 points of more, which simply alludes to the dominance that T.J. Otzelberger's team has potential to inflict.
The Sun Devils built a bit of offensive momentum in the latter stages of the second half, but the damage had already been done - Iowa State coasted to victory.
Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here, and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here..
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.