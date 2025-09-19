Arizona State Basketball Finalizes Coaching Staff for 2025-26 Season
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season is just under two months away from beginning - the season opener is set to be played on November 4.
Head coach Bobby Hurley is entering his 11th season as the leader of the program - and the final season of his current contract - with pressure to win this season mounting.
The program officially finalized the coaching staff surrounding Hurley on Thursday shortly before the team starts preparing for the season.
Via program press release:
- "Head coach Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devil Men's Basketball program has finalized the staff for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Arizona State welcomes Ty Amundsen to the Sun Devil family. Former Graduate Assistant Eli Gross received a promotion and Bobby Hurley Jr. makes a transition from player to staff. ASU now boasts an experienced and diverse staff from top to bottom, featuring some of the nation's top rising talent in the industry."
The official coaching staff going into the season is below.
2025-26 Sun Devil MBB Coaching Staff
Bobby Hurley, Head Coach (11th season)
Nick Irvin, Assistant Coach (fourth season)
Jerrance Howard, Assistant Coach (second season)
Ty Amundsen, Assistant Coach*
Ty Larson, Special Assistant to the Head Coach (2nd season)
Mickey Mitchell, Director of Operations (4th season)
Greg Howell, Director of Recruiting and Player Personnel (2nd season)
Bobby Hurley Jr., Director of Analytics and Strategy*
Eli Gross , Assistant Director of Operations*
Hunter Eisenhower, Associate Head Coach - Sports Performance (3rd season)*First Season with ASU
Hurley Jr. joins his father's staff after spending four seasons on the roster, while Amundsen goes from being one of the highest regarded high school coaches in the state to the collegiate sideline. Former Sun Devil forward Mitchell remains a mainstay in Hurley's staff as well.
The coaching staff will be tasked with working with what is almost entirely a freshly curated roster - guard Trevor Best is the only player to return from the previous season's squad.
