Arizona State Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Guard
Arizona State is off to a strong start in the 2025-2026 season and appears to be a much-improved team compared to where it was just a year ago.
Head coach Bobby Hurley and his staff are using that success on the court to build some momentum on the recruiting trail, recently extending an offer to a four-star point guard prospect in the 2028 class, who's rated as a top 15 player in the country.
Sun Devils Offer 2028 Four-Star Point Guard
On November 9, Arizona State extended an offer to Brady Pettigrew, a four-star point guard from Bolingbrook High School in Lisle, Illinois. Pettigew shared that the Sun Devils had offered him on X, writing, "I’m blessed to receive an offer from Arizona State University!!!"
Although Pettigrew is only a sophomore in high school, he's already gaining recognition as one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. Rivals' industry rankings list the 6'3" guard as the No. 14 overall player in the class, the No. 3 point guard, and the No. 1 recruit from Illinois.
The Sun Devils are the 13th Division I program to offer him, and if they want to land him, Hurley and his staff will have to make up some ground. Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, and Notre Dame have been making the strongest push for him so far, and he has taken unofficial visits with all four programs.
Pettigrew is an elite prospect who has been catching the eyes of college programs for his performance as a member of the Nike EBYL Meanstreets and at U.S.A. Basketball's minicamp in October. While he's currently rated as a four-star recruit, if he remains a top 20 prospect in the class, his rating will likely jump to a five-star.
He's the 19th prospect the Sun Devils have offered in the 2028 cycle and the second point guard. Although there's still a long way to go in the young point guard's recruitment process, Arizona State should aim to make a push for him and invite him for an unofficial visit at some point this season.
Hurley and the Sun Devils will face some serious competition to land Pettigrew. Still, he's a player worth pursuing, and one that could be a difference maker for Arizona State the moment he steps on campus.
