Arizona State Trending For 2028 Point Guard

While Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley and his staff remain focused on the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles, the Sun Devils have already started targeting some of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.

One of the prospects Arizona State is targeting is a three-star point guard from Canada who recently named the Sun Devils among the programs standing out early in his recruitment process.

ASU Standing out to Three-Star Point Guard

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Kenyon St. Louis, a three-star point guard originally from Canada who plays for Winston Salem Christian School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Sun Devils were the first Division I program to offer him, doing so in June.

Although St. Louis is only a sophomore at Winston Salem Christian School, he’s already making waves in the recruiting world. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 84 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 16 point guard, and the No. 6 prospect in North Carolina.

Several programs are pursuing St. Louis, but in a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, he explained that three schools are currently standing out the most: Arizona State, Florida State, and Mississippi State.

When discussing the Sun Devils, St. Louis told Shaw that many Canadian players have gone through the program and noted that Arizona State is a strong Divsion I program.

"A lot of Canadian players play there," St. Louis told Shaw. "So I know they can shoot the ball, and they play well together. Arizona State is a high-level Division 1 program.”

Regarding what St. Louis is looking for in a school, he told Shaw he wants the same qualities he found at Winston Salem Christian School and with head coach Antonio Lowe when he was transferring high schools, highlighting relationships as a key factor in his decision.

“When I look for a college, we’re going to look for a lot of the same things we looked for with Coach Lowe," St. Louis told Shaw. "Just a family; it’s all about relationships, on and off the court. I don’t really care about the name of the school or who played there before me; it is all about relationships with me, and playing for a coach that I can trust.”

It’s still very early in St. Louis’ process, and several other programs will likely be involved before he makes a decision.

Still, it appears the Sun Devils have made a strong early impression on the three-star point guard, and Hurley and company are well-positioned to compete for one of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.

