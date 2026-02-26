Here’s Arizona State’s Biggest Problem, and It’s Not Effort

Arizona State’s 90–78 loss to TCU didn’t just feel like another defeat. It felt exhausting. Not because the team didn’t try, but because it looked like a group running on fumes.

After back-to-back road losses in Texas, the Sun Devils sit at 14–14 , and the bigger picture is becoming clear: this season hasn’t fallen apart because of a lack of heart. It’s fallen apart because there just aren’t enough healthy bodies.

Playing Short in a Deep Conference

The Big 12 is not forgiving. Night after night, teams roll out eight, nine, sometimes ten players they trust. They stay fresh. They stay physical. They survive foul trouble.

Arizona State hasn’t had that luxury.

Even with Bryce Ford returning against TCU, he was on a minutes restriction. That left ASU technically nine players deep, but realistically it felt like seven. That’s not sustainable in one of the toughest basketball conferences in the country.

When you’re thin, every small mistake becomes bigger. One bad stretch turns into a 10–2 run. One starter in foul trouble changes the entire rotation. By the second half, legs look heavy. Shots fall short. Defensive rotations get slower.

That’s not about toughness. That’s about depth.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) shoots as Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

The Injuries That Changed Everything

It’s impossible to talk about this season without talking about injuries .

Vijay Wallace suffered a brutal leg injury before the season even began, setting the tone. Holland’s absence hurt just as much.

Marcus Adams Jr. was supposed to be a difference-maker, maybe even the team’s best player. Instead, he hasn’t played in nearly two months and may not return at all.

Bryce Ford has battled injuries. Alonzo Gaffney had offseason shin surgery. Jayden Quaintance didn’t even join the team until late.

Individually, each setback is manageable. Together, they’ve defined the season.

You can see it in late-game situations. Against Baylor and TCU, Arizona State had chances. They weren’t blown out early. They competed. But down the stretch, the other team simply had more to give.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025.

What Depth Really Impacts

Depth isn’t just about substitutions.

It affects everything.

It impacts practice intensity. It affects development. It forces players into bigger roles before they’re fully ready. It changes how aggressively you can defend. It limits how fast you can play.

When you’re constantly managing minutes, you’re also managing risk. You can’t afford foul trouble. You can’t afford a twisted ankle mid-game. Every possession feels heavier because there’s no safety net behind it.

That’s been Arizona State’s reality all season.

A Harsh Ending in Sight

Now, the Sun Devils likely need to win out to have any serious NCAA Tournament hopes . That means beating elite teams like Kansas and Iowa State. It’s not impossible, but it’s extremely unlikely.

And if this season ends without a tournament bid, serious questions will follow about the program’s direction.

But before the coaching rumors and speculation take over, one thing should be clear: this team didn’t fail because it didn’t care.

It ran out of depth in a conference that demands it.

And sometimes, that’s the difference between almost and enough.