Arizona State Forward McKinna Brackens Discusses Program's Culture
TEMPE -- Arizona State F McKinna Brackens joined the program in the spring transfer portal window after opting to depart from UNLV after two seasons with the program.
Brackens talked with media after Thursday's practice, discussing numerous topics such as program culture, preparing for the season, and battling through challenges.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of head women's basketball coach Molly Miller in her talk with media following Brackens.
On Transition to Big 12 Play
"When you get here, you're playing with the best of the best, and you're associating with the best of the best. What a learning opportunity this has been for me. I always say I don't have to be the biggest ego in the room. I don't have to have the loudest voice. Sometimes I will, but I put a staff around me that really augments my strengths and offsets my weaknesses.
So when you're bringing people in here and facing well over 40 years of experience. Stephanie, Norman, Daniel Barber, who is just been phenomenal, Abby, who has experienced Olympics and the WPA, I think we've really created this staff here to complement one another, and that's what I'm most proudest of at this moment.
On Support From Athletic Director, Fellow Coaches
"This has been by far one of the most connected groups of head coaches that I have been a part of. We have a huge head coaches group text. I've got a group text with some of the girls. Greg Powers has been awesome in hockey. Willie (Bloomquist) has been awesome. From baseball, they've really welcomed me with open arms, and Graham's done a phenomenal job in creating an environment where there's a lot of collaboration, but a lot of love.
Only head coaches know what this seat feels like. And so we can really bounce ideas off each other. We can share trials and tribulations, and it's just a really connected group. It truly is a family."
On Bringing Out Best in Players
"I just don't let them short change themselves. Sometimes I see in them more than what they see in themselves. So we're not going to take shortcuts. We're not going to take the easy way. We're going to be disciplined. We're going to focus on the details. And I'm pretty matter of fact, so it's non judgmental in my approach. It's like, this is what the standard looks like, and if we're not meeting it, we're going to correct the behavior and move forward. So I think they appreciate that, and I'm really seeing a lot of them grow and shine, which I'm very pleased with."
"I don't want to sound cliche, but I might. It's just the daily process. It is so important, daily wins will stack up, and then all of a sudden, the byproduct is going to be winning, the byproduct is going to be turning appearances. The byproduct is knocking off teams in the tournament. So it's just the culture initially, and then progress throughout the year."
