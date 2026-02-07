Arizona State Women's Basketball Secures Season Defining Win

TEMPE -- Molly Miller has done it yet again in her debut season as head coach of the Arizona State women's basketball program.

The Sun Devils (19-5, 6-5 Big 12) earned an incredibly consequential win over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-6, 7-4) on Wednesday night after suffering a less-than-ideal loss to Kansas State on Sunday.

That loss created doubt as far as how viable a path forward to the NCAA tournament is concerned - this was the first time that ASU was considered on the outside looking in regarding the 68-team field this season.

Arizona State Sees Trio of Standouts Step Up

Arizona State won this game due to an uncharacteristicly strong performance from behind the arc - as they shot 7-19 in the win.

They were also spearheaded by a trio of eye-popping standouts in forward McKinna Brackens, Deb Davenport, as well as guard Gabby Elliott.

Brackens continued an ascent to stardom in her first season in Tempe, scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and blocking two shots in the victory. Elliott - Arizona State's leading scorer - pitched in 17 points, including nailing six of seven free throw attempts.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davenport was the true difference in this game, as the Cincinnati native scored 18 points behind three connections from behind the arc, grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked three shots in what was an incredible showing for the junior.

Where Does ASU Stand Going Into Weekend?

Arizona State's NCAA NET standing improved as of Thursday morning, as the Sun Devils now sit at number 48.

Arizona State is now narrowly considered the ninth-best team in the league at the moment, although they are within striking distance to pass up both Utah and Colorado.

The Sun Devils still have metrics of an NCAA tournament squad, although they have more work to do over the last several games of the season.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Lies Ahead for ASU?

Seven games remain for Arizona State before the Big 12 tournament commences.

The Sun Devils are set to travel to Waco, Texas for a game against the #15 Baylor Bears on Saturday, which will be an opportunity to pick up a quadrant one win. They are then set to return for a singular home game against the Utah Utes to close the season series between the teams.

Arizona State then goes on the road for two games - first against the Arizona Wildcats, then against Audi Crooks and the Iowa State Cyclones. The season then closes out with games against the BYU Cougars, Houston Cougars, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

